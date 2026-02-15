No More Free Passes: Illinois Turns Up the Defensive Pressure Against Indiana

For two straight games, Illinois’ (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) defense didn’t just struggle. It too often allowed opponents to play in comfort.

First came Michigan State on the road. The Spartans scored 85 points in a win, and Jeremy Fears Jr. ran circles around the Illini with 26 points and 15 assists (against just two turnovers). As much as the numbers, it was the ease with which Fears collected them that stood out. He moved freely to his spots. He wasn’t sped up. He didn’t get forced into tough reads. Illinois reacted instead of dictating.

Then Wisconsin came to Champaign, where, apparently, the Illini decided to be outstanding hosts.



In that matchup – another Illinois loss – Nick Boyd and John Blackwell combined for 49 points and just one turnover. One. The Illini didn’t record a single steal in that game. Not one moment where a pass was jumped, a dribble was poked loose or a possession ended abruptly on, say, a taken charge. At times, it felt like Boyd and Blackwell had the keys to the house: Help yourself to the paint, guys. Take a rhythm three. Stay as long as you’d like.

The season-long numbers reinforce a grim tale: Even after the Indiana game is factored in, Illinois ranks 365th nationally in defensive turnover rate and 364th in steal percentage (5.4 percent), per KenPom . Dead-last territory. Taking the ball away simply has not been part of this team’s identity.



Then the second half against Indiana happened.

Illinois' defense takes a stand

Before tip-off, Illinois got a boost: Kylan Boswell returned after missing the last month of action because of a hand fracture. His nine points won’t make headlines, but on defense his presence was immediate. The ball pressure was better. Opposing ball-handlers were picked up earlier. There was an edge that had been missing.



The first half was solid.



The second half was eye-opening.

Illinois forced seven turnovers after halftime and recorded five steals in the final 20 minutes. For a team that has spent most of the year with an appaarent takeaway allergy, that’s a dramatic shift. A lot of those steals came from jumping passing lanes with intent – not lucky tips, but anticipation plays. Reading eyes. Exploding into space.

When Indiana players picked up their dribble, there were no free passes. Illinois was chest-to-chest, arms extended, taking away vision and angles. The Illini even flashed a halfcourt trap, something rarely seen this season. With their length, it bothered Indiana immediately. Ball-handlers were pinned near the sideline and timeline, forced into looping passes over long arms.

Clark Kellogg said it plainly on the broadcast: “The Illinois defense has been suffocating.”



He wasn’t wrong.

Indiana managed just 20 second-half points and zero fastbreak points for the game. Lamar Wilkerson still scored 21, but they were tough, contested shots, and he had just one assist. As a team, the Hoosiers finished with 10 assists and nine turnovers – a far cry from the surgical performances Illinois had just allowed.

The leap shows up in the numbers, too. Illinois posted a 12.4 percent steal percentage against Indiana. If they had maintained that rate since the start of the season, it would rank 25th nationally.

That’s the contrast. From dead last to top-25-level disruption – at least for a night.



After watching Fears dictate pace and Wisconsin’s guards operate comfortably, Illinois seemed to decide that reactive wasn't good enough. The defensive leap in the second half wasn’t accidental. It was deliberate.

If it was just a one-night response, even that was a welcome one.

But if Illinois is making the conscious choice to avoid being such a gracious host in the future – if the ball pressure, lane jumping and sideline trapping stick – then the ceiling of this team becomes much higher.