Is Illinois' Kylan Boswell Close to a Return? Brad Underwood Shares New Update

Defensively, Illinois’ best attribute is its size (and subsequent length). Without Kylan Boswell , the Illini's shortest starter is 6-foot-6. Both Keaton Wagler and Jake Davis are listed at that figure, while Andrej Stojakovic clocks in at 6-foot-7, David Mirkovic is 6-foot-9 and big man Tomislav Ivisic stands tall at 7-foot-1.

The only players consistently coming off the bench: 6-foot-9 Ben Humrichous and 7-foot-2 Zvonimir Ivisic . The Illini – the tallest team in the country based on average height – have size in spades.

And the size is exactly what has helped spurred Illinois' recent defensive growth. It’s what shut down any driving lanes on Northwestern and any interior shots for Wildcats star forward Nick Martinelli, who went for just four points while his club managed only 44 in Champaign last week.

Why Illinois really missed Kylan Boswell in loss at Michigan State

Jan 8, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) guards Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Kaden Powers (3) with the ball during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

But size, you could argue, is also what led to Illinois’ demise in East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday night. Facing a lightning-quick, ultra-crafty lead guard in Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr., the Illini were forced to rely on Stojakovic, who, despite being capable of stretches of excellence as a defender, doesn’t have the foot speed to keep up with Fears.

The result? Twenty-six points and 15 assists for Fears – the latter number being more than Illinois’ team total (13 assists). Had Boswell, the Illini’s de facto perimeter stopper, been healthy, the final result might have been different. At the very least, Fears’ stat line likely would have been at least somewhat muzzled – and Michigan State’s offense wouldn’t have produced at such an efficient clip.

Illinois' Brad Underwood offers latest update on Kylan Boswell

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood walks onto the court before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Fortunately for them, it seems the Illini won’t have to wait much longer for Boswell's return. (He has been sidelined since mid-January because of a broken hand.)

“He was very active yesterday in his conditioning,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Boswell on Monday. “He was very active with his individual workout. And he’ll be practicing today. But we’ll see. He’s got an appointment later in the week, as to what his reactions are to his practicing, in terms of swelling. But I would think he’s progressing pretty nicely right now.”

The timeline Illinois has been targeting for Boswell’s return has been mid-February ever since he sustained the injury. As the calendar approaches that mark, all signs point to Boswell being on track to meet that date.

“He can shoot it,” Underwood said, though the coach indicated he doesn't expect Boswell to suit up for Tuesday's home game against Wisconsin (7 p.m. CT, NBCSN and Peacock). Asked whether he foresees Boswell being in uniform at any point over the two-game home stand (including Sunday's game against Indiana), Underwood was more opaque: “I don’t know that.”

Underwood typically takes a vague stance when it comes to injury updates, but the takeaway from Monday's press conference seems pretty clear: Boswell is trending in the right direction and, barring any unforeseen setback, should be back in the lineup in the very near future.