CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman and Illinois head men's basketball coach Brad Underwood spoke to media Friday afternoon following winter and spring sports cancellations due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus epidemic.

Illinois (21-10, 13-7 in Big Ten) was projected to receive an at-large berth in the 2020 NCAA tournament and make the program’s first appearance in the event in seven years. The unprecedented announcement by NCAA president Mark Emmert to cancel the 2020 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments means the Illini’s men’s basketball season will end without participation in any postseason play.

The Illini third-year head coach released a media statement Thursday evening expressing his disappointment but understanding over the decision by the NCAA to end his team’s 2019-20 season.