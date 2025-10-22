Jason Jakstys Scouting Report: Illinois Basketball 2025-2026
Jason Jakstys | 6-foot-10 forward | Redshirt freshman | No. 31
Where is Jason Jakstys from?
Jakstys is from Yorkville, Illinois, an outer suburb of Chicago – located 51 miles southwest of the Windy City. He attended Yorkville High School and helped lift his school to 44 wins over his junior and senior season.
For his AAU basketball, Jakstys suited up for Breakaway, a well-respected Illinois-based program known for developing high-level shooters. Notably, Jakstys' father is from Champaign, and played college ball himself at Division III powerhouse Illinois Wesleyan.
Jason Jakstys statistics and 2024-25 season
Jakstys took a redshirt year in 2024-25 and as a result didn’t register any playing time with the Illini. But he does have a full year of high-major practice experience and has clearly spent some time with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. (Jakstys has put on 15 pounds since the 2024-2025 season.)
As a high school senior, Jakstys averaged 16.0 points and 9.0 rebounds en route to third-team All-State honors, finishing up ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the state of Illinois, per 247Sports.
Scouting Jason Jakstys
In Illinois' exhibition contest against Illinois State to unofficially open the 2025-26 season, Jakstys registered five points, three rebounds and one assist on 2-for-2 shooting, which included a huge jam. A 6-foot-10 forward, Jakstys looked quite athletic and has tremendous length.
He doesn’t appear to be comfortable as a perimeter shooter yet – although there’s plenty of time for that. Between his length and athleticism, Jakstys can be effective playing in the dunker spot and on the offensive glass in the meantime. His stronger frame (now 225 pounds) may even allow him to make an impact as a back-to-the-basket player.
And that additional weight and power can pay dividends on the other end – specifically in post-defense situations. Combined with his springiness and size, Jakstys has the tools to be a top-notch shot blocker.
Jason Jakstys highlights
What they're saying about Jason Jakstys
“Jason amazes us every day. I think he’s continuing to gain strength, which allows him to gain stamina. Jason reminds me of a young man I had a few years ago when I was at Stephen F. Austin who was a high school volleyball player, and he was really bouncy, he was really quick off the ground. He would dunk on you, and you’d be shocked – and Jason’s that,” said Illini coach Brad Underwood.
“He’s quick. He’s very cerebral. He’s got a great IQ. He’s a little bit deceiving in that he’s got a really good handle, so he can play into a lot of different actions. Maybe our best screener. … Very, very excited about him. And he’s got just a tremendous knack to block shots, as well.”
What we expect from Jason Jakstys
Jakstys is, once again, playing behind a loaded frontcourt. Morez Johnson Jr. and Carey Booth may have departed, but Zvonimir Ivisic and David Mirkovic have taken their respective places, while Ben Humrichous and Tomislav Ivisic both returned to Champaign as well.
Through no fault of his own, Jakstys’ route to rotational minutes remains a murky one. As a non-shooter – at least for now – he also doesn’t seem to fit into the mold for the Illini's preferred method of play. That said, Johnson proved last year that Underwood is perfectly willing to play non-shooters if they bring other skills to the table.
For Jakstys to earn meaningful tick, he will have to be extremely useful on defense. Per Underwood himself, Jakstys is an elite rim protector, but he must also display that quickness and blossom into a versatile defender to force himself on to the court. Offensively, if Jakstys can just offer clean-up crew capabilities and be a respectable threat from the dunker spot, he may crack the back end of the rotation. At the very least, he offers quality depth in the Illini frontcourt and a foundation for the future.