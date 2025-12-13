Illinois' Brad Underwood Provides Encouraging Injury Update on Ty Rodgers

No. 13 Illinois (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) has been off to a strong start in its 2025-26 season – but that has been in spite of some fairly significant injury woes. We all remember the early-season injury bug that plagued the Illini, forcing Andrej Stojakovic , Brandon Lee , Tomislav Ivisic and Mihailo Petrovic to miss some time.

But now Illinois is finally back to 100 percent – sort of. Ty Rodgers continues to recover from a serious knee injury suffered over the summer. And although he hasn’t been at the forefront of most Illini fans’ minds, given that he was expected to miss significant time and coach Brad Underwood’s cagey updates left all kinds of room for interpretation. The possibility that Rodgers, a 6-foot-6 junior swingman, may not return this season always seemed on the table.

If Rodgers were able to get back to action this season? Illinois would seem to have the potential to reach previously unthinkable heights . But what are the realistic chances of that? Here’s Underwood with the latest update:

Ty Rodgers injury update

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ty Rodgers (20) works out during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“Making progress,” Underwood said on Friday of Rodgers' ongoing navigation through his recovery process. “Just had a discussion yesterday about that and I think that he’s getting closer to being able to gain enough strength back in the leg. He had some atrophy and things that were just repercussions of the surgery, and so they want to get it back to a certain level of strength in terms of the right, left.

“So it’s pretty close, but then start doing some basketball-related stuff. He’s doing some light jogging. He’s got a basketball in his hand, shooting some shots and doing some of those things. But just the explosive stuff, he hasn’t done yet. But he’s getting much, much closer to that. We feel really, really positive about where that’s at and what his progress has been to this point.”

Again, nothing definitive from Underwood – though that was Indisputably his most encouraging update since Rodgers suffered the injury. The implication seemed to be that Rodgers' return this season wasn't just possible but likely – maybe even semi-imminent. But when asked directly, Underwood flipped the switch back to his default in these matters – neutral, uninformed detachment:



“I wouldn’t want to speculate,” Underwood said about Rodgers' chances of a 2025-26 return.

We can only take Underwood at his word, though feel free to speculate on his tone and read between the lines (watch the full press conference below). In any case, it’s safe to say that Rodgers could take the floor and make an on-court impact this season. But given this team's luck with injuries and recoveries – anyone check for a monkey paw in the locker room? – our advice is not to count on it.