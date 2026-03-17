ESPN's Jay Bilas Predicts a Deep Illinois Run – But a Familiar Foe Looms

Back in mid-February, Illinois was on top of the college basketball world. Although the Illini may not have been the top-ranked squad in the land, they had won 12 straight games and looked the part of a future No. 1 seed and legitimate national title contender.

But one month later, after five losses in nine games, Brad Underwood’s club has had to settle on a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Surprisingly, most opinions seem to view Illinois' championship aspirations as remaining intact.

The Illini have hardly been impressive for a full 40 minutes this season, but the flashes and stretches continue to send an encouraging message. Consistency will be the key in the Big Dance, and if Illinois can find that ever-elusive stability across the board (especially on defense and the boards), there is no limit to this squad’s potential.

After the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal on Sunday evening, the predictions have come rolling in – including our own – and one expert is extremely high on the Illini. ESPN’s Jay Bilas has Illinois making a deep run before meeting a familiar foe. Here is what Bilas has in mind :

ESPN’s Jay Bilas predicts deep NCAA Tournament run for Illinois

Jay Bilas in the KFC Yum Center before the Louisville versus Kentucky game. November 11, 2025 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round of 64

In the opening round, Bilas expects the ”very talented” Illini to breeze past 14th-seeded Penn before meeting North Carolina in the second round.

Round of 32

The Tar Heels are down standout freshman forward Caleb Wilson (their leading scorer and rebounder), meaning that frontcourt duties fall heavily on to the shoulders of Henri Veesaar. Between the lack depth there for North Carolina and Illinois just having “too many scorers,” Bilas has the Illini punching their ticket to the Sweet 16.

Sweet 16

Mar 8, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) shoots during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Illinois vs. Houston. Offense vs. defense. Forget defense winning championships. Bilas is “taking offense in this one,” although he admits it’s “an agonizing choice."

Elite Eight

Another time-honored hoops adage: guards win in March – and Bilas is buying into this one. “Illinois has better guards,” wrote Bilas. Also, the Illini “can rain down threes over the Gators’ big men,” which may offset any difficulties for Underwood’s crew on the interior, per Bilas.

Final Four

Bad news, Illini fans (followed by even worse news): Bilas doesn’t just expect one Big Ten team to find itself in the Final Four; he predicts two to wind up in Indianapolis. The other would be the mighty Michigan State Spartans and their Illinois fan-favorite duo of guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and head coach Tom Izzo.