ESPN's Jay Bilas Predicts a Deep Illinois Run – But a Familiar Foe Looms
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Back in mid-February, Illinois was on top of the college basketball world. Although the Illini may not have been the top-ranked squad in the land, they had won 12 straight games and looked the part of a future No. 1 seed and legitimate national title contender.
But one month later, after five losses in nine games, Brad Underwood’s club has had to settle on a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Surprisingly, most opinions seem to view Illinois' championship aspirations as remaining intact.
The Illini have hardly been impressive for a full 40 minutes this season, but the flashes and stretches continue to send an encouraging message. Consistency will be the key in the Big Dance, and if Illinois can find that ever-elusive stability across the board (especially on defense and the boards), there is no limit to this squad’s potential.
After the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal on Sunday evening, the predictions have come rolling in – including our own – and one expert is extremely high on the Illini. ESPN’s Jay Bilas has Illinois making a deep run before meeting a familiar foe. Here is what Bilas has in mind:
ESPN’s Jay Bilas predicts deep NCAA Tournament run for Illinois
Round of 64
In the opening round, Bilas expects the ”very talented” Illini to breeze past 14th-seeded Penn before meeting North Carolina in the second round.
Round of 32
The Tar Heels are down standout freshman forward Caleb Wilson (their leading scorer and rebounder), meaning that frontcourt duties fall heavily on to the shoulders of Henri Veesaar. Between the lack depth there for North Carolina and Illinois just having “too many scorers,” Bilas has the Illini punching their ticket to the Sweet 16.
Sweet 16
Illinois vs. Houston. Offense vs. defense. Forget defense winning championships. Bilas is “taking offense in this one,” although he admits it’s “an agonizing choice."
Elite Eight
Another time-honored hoops adage: guards win in March – and Bilas is buying into this one. “Illinois has better guards,” wrote Bilas. Also, the Illini “can rain down threes over the Gators’ big men,” which may offset any difficulties for Underwood’s crew on the interior, per Bilas.
Final Four
Bad news, Illini fans (followed by even worse news): Bilas doesn’t just expect one Big Ten team to find itself in the Final Four; he predicts two to wind up in Indianapolis. The other would be the mighty Michigan State Spartans and their Illinois fan-favorite duo of guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and head coach Tom Izzo.
The Spartans got the best of the Illini in East Lansing earlier this year, and Bilas expects them to do it again in the national semifinal game. If a Final Four run has to culminate in a loss to Michigan State, is it even worth it? Even the most anti-Sparty Nation Illini fans would surely take this outcome in a heartbeat.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf