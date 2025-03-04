Illini now

ESPN's Joe Lunardi Lifts Illinois Basketball in Latest Bracketology Seeding

The Illini's two dominant Big Ten wins last week bumped them up a seed line, according to ESPN's Lunardi

Jackson Langendorf

Feb 25, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (2) drives the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brock Harding (2) defends during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Last week, Illinois (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) rattled off a pair of impressive wins, which included 1) a 20-point home victory over Iowa behind a top-notch defensive performance and 2) a 93-73 dismantling of then-No. 15 Michigan in Ann Arbor that was aided by a barrage of 11 three-pointers in the second half.

And how were the Illini rewarded for two Big Ten blowout wins?

Well, they weren’t.

At least not in the AP Top 25 poll.

But, elsewhere – and arguably, where it matters more – Illinois received some well-deserved recognition.

On Tuesday morning, when ESPN’s resident bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his latest NCAA tournament predictions, the Illini had gained ground, climbing from a No. 8 seed to a No. 7 in the South Region. The move, according to Lunardi's projections, would line up Illinois for a first-round matchup with No. 10 San Diego State.

And while moving up one spot may seem largely inconsequential, it can have something of a butterfly effect on the bracket.

In Lunardi’s latest entry, Auburn is the No. 1 seed in Illinois’ region – meaning, if the Illini had stood still at No. 8, they would have had to meet the squad widely considered to be the national championship frontrunner as early as the Round of 32.

Instead, as a 7 seed, Illinois would not only get a more desirable first-round opponent, but would also most likely see an Iowa State team in the second round that, while no pushover, is by no means immortal.

In fact, the Cyclones – currently ranked 10th in the country – fell to a subpar Oklahoma State squad (96th in the NET rankings) less than a week ago.

The Illini, of course, wouldn’t mind sneaking up another spot or two in the seedings, and a win over No. 18 Purdue in Friday's regular-season finale and an impressive Big Ten Tournament run could be their ticket.

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

