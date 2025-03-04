ESPN's Joe Lunardi Lifts Illinois Basketball in Latest Bracketology Seeding
Last week, Illinois (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) rattled off a pair of impressive wins, which included 1) a 20-point home victory over Iowa behind a top-notch defensive performance and 2) a 93-73 dismantling of then-No. 15 Michigan in Ann Arbor that was aided by a barrage of 11 three-pointers in the second half.
And how were the Illini rewarded for two Big Ten blowout wins?
Well, they weren’t.
At least not in the AP Top 25 poll.
But, elsewhere – and arguably, where it matters more – Illinois received some well-deserved recognition.
On Tuesday morning, when ESPN’s resident bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his latest NCAA tournament predictions, the Illini had gained ground, climbing from a No. 8 seed to a No. 7 in the South Region. The move, according to Lunardi's projections, would line up Illinois for a first-round matchup with No. 10 San Diego State.
And while moving up one spot may seem largely inconsequential, it can have something of a butterfly effect on the bracket.
In Lunardi’s latest entry, Auburn is the No. 1 seed in Illinois’ region – meaning, if the Illini had stood still at No. 8, they would have had to meet the squad widely considered to be the national championship frontrunner as early as the Round of 32.
Instead, as a 7 seed, Illinois would not only get a more desirable first-round opponent, but would also most likely see an Iowa State team in the second round that, while no pushover, is by no means immortal.
In fact, the Cyclones – currently ranked 10th in the country – fell to a subpar Oklahoma State squad (96th in the NET rankings) less than a week ago.
The Illini, of course, wouldn’t mind sneaking up another spot or two in the seedings, and a win over No. 18 Purdue in Friday's regular-season finale and an impressive Big Ten Tournament run could be their ticket.