FOX's John Fanta Has a Surprise Prediction for Illinois in NCAA Tournament
Just a day removed from Selection Sunday, and with the First Four tipping off on Tuesday, brackets are being filled out in a frenzy – and that includes those of college basketball experts.
One of them, FOX’s John Fanta, has put together his picks – and tte results might make Illini fans want to shield their eyes.
Although his Final Four picks of 1 seeds Florida, Houston and Duke, and 2 seed Michigan State are hardly shocking, one of Fanta’s first-round picks in the Midwest region may cause some waves.
In the Texas-Xavier matchup in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, Fanta picked the Musketeers to prevail over the Longhorns, which would lift them into a Round of 64 matchup with sixth-seeded Illinois in Milwaukee on Friday. Not exactly a stunner.
But then there's this: Fanta has Xavier – a squad that snuck into the NCAA Tournament despite a 1-9 Quad 1 record – taking down Illinois and advancing into a second-round matchup with Kentucky.
Are you readt to write your congressman about Fanta? Don't worry: He gives the same treatment to Kentucky fans, because Fanta also picked the Musketeers to knock off the Wildcats and land in the Sweet 16.
An 11 seed over a 6 in the NCAA Tournament is one of the most common upset picks around, in part because statistically speaking, it's a virtual toss-up game. Throw in the Illini’s up-and-down season, and it’s clear why they would be a fashionable choice among bracketologists for a first-round exit.
Still, Illinois operating at its baseline level, let anyone playing anywhere near its ceiling, figures to have the upper hand over Xavier – that is, if the Musketeers even advance past the Longhorns in their First Four matchup.