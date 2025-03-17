Illini now

FOX's John Fanta Has a Surprise Prediction for Illinois in NCAA Tournament

The college basketball expert has the Illini facing a first-round exit at the hands of Xavier

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Will Riley (7) shoots the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard DeShawn Harris-Smith (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Just a day removed from Selection Sunday, and with the First Four tipping off on Tuesday, brackets are being filled out in a frenzy – and that includes those of college basketball experts.

One of them, FOX’s John Fanta, has put together his picks – and tte results might make Illini fans want to shield their eyes.

Although his Final Four picks of 1 seeds Florida, Houston and Duke, and 2 seed Michigan State are hardly shocking, one of Fanta’s first-round picks in the Midwest region may cause some waves.

In the Texas-Xavier matchup in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, Fanta picked the Musketeers to prevail over the Longhorns, which would lift them into a Round of 64 matchup with sixth-seeded Illinois in Milwaukee on Friday. Not exactly a stunner.

But then there's this: Fanta has Xavier – a squad that snuck into the NCAA Tournament despite a 1-9 Quad 1 record – taking down Illinois and advancing into a second-round matchup with Kentucky.

Are you readt to write your congressman about Fanta? Don't worry: He gives the same treatment to Kentucky fans, because Fanta also picked the Musketeers to knock off the Wildcats and land in the Sweet 16.

An 11 seed over a 6 in the NCAA Tournament is one of the most common upset picks around, in part because statistically speaking, it's a virtual toss-up game. Throw in the Illini’s up-and-down season, and it’s clear why they would be a fashionable choice among bracketologists for a first-round exit.

Still, Illinois operating at its baseline level, let anyone playing anywhere near its ceiling, figures to have the upper hand over Xavier – that is, if the Musketeers even advance past the Longhorns in their First Four matchup.

