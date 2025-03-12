Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis Honored in Andy Katz's End-of-Season Awards
On Tuesday morning, Illinois freshman lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team and All-Big Ten Freshman Team. But Jakucionis’ excellent first-year campaign hasn’t caught the eye only of Big Ten coaches and media.
In Andy Katz’s end-of-year awards, the college basketball expert listed Jakucionis on his All-Freshman Second Team for the entire country.
Leading Illinois in scoring (15.2 per game) and assists (4.8 per game), Jakucionis also adds 5.6 rebounds per outing and has been the driving force of the Illini’s 15th-ranked offense (according to KenPom). Behind Jakucionis, the Illini put together a 20-11 (12-8 Big Ten) regular season that has them currently ranked at No. 24 in the country.
Jakucionis delivered one of the best freshman campaigns in program history, setting the record for most 20-point games for a first-year player in Illini history – a record he impressively broke in early February.
A creative, clutch shot-maker with a deep bag, Jakucionis has knocked down go-ahead threes and a variety of daggers for Illinois over the course of the season. And with the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament around the corner, the Illini may need a few more big shots from their offense's big shot.
As Jakucionis continues to rake in the awards, he and his squad await the winner of Wednesday's first-round Big Ten Tournament matchup between Iowa and Ohio State in Indianapolis. Illinois will face that matchup Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (on Peacock).
All Big Ten players on Katz’s All-Freshman Teams:
First Team
Derik Queen (Maryland)
Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
Jase Richardson (Michigan State)
Second Team
Ace Bailey (Rutgers)
Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)