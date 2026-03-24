Houston's Kelvin Sampson Shares Thoughts on Illinois Ahead of Sweet 16 Matchup

Illinois versus Houston is one of the most intriguing Sweet 16 matchups because each team's biggest strength will be put to the test.

The Illini rank No. 2 nationally in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency, while the Cougars have been top five in adjusted defensive efficiency each of the past four seasons.

And with all due respect to No. 4 seed Nebraska and No. 9 Iowa in the other South Region matchup, Houston and Illinois have to be thinking that their path to the Final Four opened wide when No. 1 seed Florida was upset Sunday evening. The stakes are even higher considering Houston is trying to avenge last season's loss in the national championship and Illinois believes it's capable of making its first Final Four since 2005.

Going into the matchup, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson knows his vaunted defense will have its hands full with Illinois guard Keaton Wagler . Wagler's 14-point effort against VCU was nothing outstanding, given his consensus All-American status, but Sampson is certainly game-planning to slow him down.

"The [Keaton] Wagler kid, I'm sure he's going to be a lottery pick," Sampson said, according to Chris Baldwin of PaperCity Magazine . "I was watching tape yesterday of his 46-point game at Purdue. He's awesome. He's a 6-7 point. He's just a guard, but he can play the point. And everybody around him. Brad [Underwood]'s done a really [good] job with his roster of putting the right guys in the right spots. They're all difficult to guard."

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson on Illinois and its No. 1 rated (in the nation) offense: "The (Keaton) Wagler kid, I'm sure he's going to be a lottery pick. I was watching tape yesterday of his 46 point game at Purdue. He's awesome. He's 6-7 point. He's just a guard,… pic.twitter.com/X8huxh9RXw — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) March 23, 2026

Part of what makes Illinois such a potent offensive team is its versatility and unselfishness. Wagler is one of five players averaging double-digit points, and six Illini average at least one three-pointer made per game.

That group of six doesn't even include Andrej Stojakovic , who led the Illini with 21 points against VCU, or Zvonimir Ivisic, whose block and dunk made for the biggest highlight of Saturday's win. While preparing for the Illini, Sampson couldn't help but appreciate the style of play.

"There's certain teams that you scout them for the first time, I haven't seen Illinois play much this year at all, but scouting 'em and just watching 'em for the first time, I found myself being a fan. Just enjoyed watching them," Sampson said.

"Then I go, 'Whoa, how do you guard it?' It's an unbelievable challenge to try to get ready for them. But they're really fun to watch. They've got super-smart players."

A key factor to watch as Illinois faces Houston is which team wins the rebounding battle. Illinois ranks top 16 in defensive, offensive and total rebounds, while Houston is 36th in offensive rebounding and 86th overall.

Illinois had a 45-29 rebounding advantage against VCU, and Houston out-rebounded Texas A&M 46-29 in its 88-57 victory in the Round of 32. So expect a physical battle, one in which second-chance points could be crucial.

"I think the most important thing that they do, that separates them, is the offensive rebounding," Sampson said. "We're a good offensive rebounding team. But Illinois is a better offensive rebounding team than we are. ... That's one of the reasons their efficiency is so high. They have the ability to beat you with the first shot and they can beat you with their second and third. And that's why they're the ultimate challenge."