Andrej Stojakovic Scouting Report: Illinois Basketball 2025-2026
Every weekday leading up to Illinois' Nov. 3 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official roster. Today, in the 13th of 14, we shine a light on wing Andrej Stojakovic. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players (as they're added) by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Andrej Stojakovic | 6-foot-7 wing | Junior | No. 0
Where is Andrej Stojakovic from?
Stojakovic is a 21-year-old Serbian-Greek who was born in Thessaloniki, Greece, and raised in California, where his father (Peja) starred for the Sacramento Kings for much of his brilliant 13-year NBA career. Andrej developed into a five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American at Jesuit High School in Carmichael, California, committing to Stanford and playing a year for the Cardinal before transferring to Cal in Berkeley.
Andrej Stojakovic statistics and 2024-25 season
Stojakovic scratched the surface of his potential at Stanford (averaging 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 2023-24) before breaking out last season as a sophomore for the Golden Bears. With Cal, he averaged 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks as a starting guard and the first scoring option for a 14-19 ACC club. After considering a return to Stanford and kicking the tires on North Carolina, Stojakovic ultimately opted for an offseason transfer to Illinois.
Season
School
Minutes
Points
FG%
FT%
3s
3FG%
Rebounds
Assists
Blocks
Steals
2023-24
Stanford
22.3
7.8
40.9
52.8
1.1
32.7
3.4
0.9
0.1
0.4
2024-25
Cal
33.4
17.9
42.7
81.8
1.4
31.8
4.7
1.8
1.2
0.8
Scouting Andrej Stojakovic
After serving mostly in a spot-up-shooting role as a Stanford freshman, Stojakovic showed the most growth as a Cal sophomore in initiating offense and expanding his off-the-bounce game. In roughly 50 percent more minutes, he doubled his assists and bubbled his 1.1 free throw attempts per game to 5.7.
The Stojakovic name is inexorably tied to long-distance shooting (Peja was one of the NBA's pioneering stretch 4s), but Andrej has yet to truly establish himself as a knockdown three-point shooter. The presumption is that Stojakovic, surrounded by more talent and spacing at Illinois, will start finding the hoop more often with an otherwise smooth stroke. He has the length, at 6-foot-7, and release to comfortably get it off in most situations at the 2 or 3 spots.
Where Stojakovic excels, however, is driving to the rim. He has a strong handle, a sneaky north-south burst, excellent body control and an uncanny knack around the rim. Stojakovic absorbs and uses contact as well as you'll see from a college scorer, and he can turn over either shoulder and pivot off either foot for creative finishes. He's ready for the Big Ten, but how he integrates his abilities with those of his new teammates will determine his ceiling in 2025-26.
Andrej Stojakovic highlights
What they're saying about Stojakovic
"I don’t know if his shot volume needs to be quite what it was in the past with our team, but he is a guy that can really score the ball. He is a great finisher. He’s going to be a guy that is probably going to shoot more threes than he shot in the past. I like his versatility and his ability to step in and play multiple spots,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said when describing Stojakovic's game and projected role back in September.
What we expect from Stojakovic
Underwood sees similarities in Stojakovic and former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. Wishful thinking? Maybe just a bit. But the comparison isn't wildly off base. Shannon is more powerful and explosive, Stojakovic is longer and craftier – but both are gifted downhill scorers who complement that ability with a three-point stroke. Stojakovic's production behind the arc is somewhat theoretical at the moment, but a boost in his percentage of a few ticks – to, say, the 35-36 range – is a reasonable enough projection and would make him a formidable weapon in an Illinois offense full of them.
If Stojakovic also delivers for the Illini as a defender (his 1.2 blocks per game last season suggest a world of potential), he will more than justify the offseason hype. (He was just named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year watch list and is a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.) A knee injury kept Stojakovic out for much of the summer and could delay his official orange-and-blue debu. But when ready, he will start at the 3 for the Illini, often leading them in scoring, and push for All-Big 10 honors in what very well could be a special season for both player and team.