Former Illini Kendrick Nunn Inks Record-Breaking EuroLeague Deal
Kendrick Nunn's basketball journey has been an itinerant one, but it seems he has finally found somewhere to hang his hat for a while. A very, very fancy hat.
Nunn, a former Illinois star and NBA veteran, last week signed a three-year extension with Panathinaikos Athens to become the highest-paid player in the EuroLeague, according to Greek sports publication SDNA.
Nunn will reportedly make 4.5 million euros (roughly $5 million in U.S. currency) per year, and the new contract doesn't include an NBA out clause – which essentially ensures that he will resist the lure of the world's top pro league in the U.S. to stay put in Greece.
As if the financial windfall and newfound security weren't enough, Nunn celebrated in his next game with 37 points (including five threes) and five assists in a win over Monaco. It was Nunn's third Round MVP of the season as the Greens – currently 21-12 and third in the EuroLeague standings – ready for the playoffs.
If Nunn fulfills the contract with Panathinaikos, it would make for his longest tour with one team since he played for the Illini from 2013-16, averaging 15.5 points and 2.7 threes (on 39.1 percent shooting) as a junior. He finished his career at Oakland, leading the Horizon league in points (25.9) and minutes per game (37.9), as well as three-point shooting percentage (39.4) in 2017-18.
After going undrafted by the NBA, Nunn landed in the league as a free agent with the Miami Heat in 2019-20, exploding onto the scene. He averaged 15.3 points and 3.3 assists to finish second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Memphis' Ja Morant.
Nunn played another season in Miami, was derailed by injury, then played one more NBA season – spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards – before moving on.
Signing with Panathinaikos last season, he helped lead the Greens to their first EuroLeague championship since 2011. This season, Nunn is averaging 20.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists, and is among the favorites to win the season EuroLeague MVP.