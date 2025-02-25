Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois' Disappearing Act Almost Over
Illinois' men's basketball team has lost three straight games by a combined 78 points, surrendering a ghastly average of 94.7 points in those games while bricking everything they throw up at the other end and suffering through stomach bugs, injuries and a fading postseason portfolio.
Other than that, though, everything's just peachy for the 17-11 Illini.
It has been volatile at the top of the conference, with a group of teams including Purdue, Michigan State and Wisconsin taking turns at No. 1. The talented Illini have been far more disappointing than those teams and have "one and done" in the NCAA Tournament written all over them.
The biggest move from last week to this one belongs to Indiana, which is up five spots. Washington made the biggest drop, down four spots and back into a familiar old position.
Speaking of Washington, let’s take it from the bottom (all times Central):
18. WASHINGTON (13-14, 4-12)
The Huskies are back on a losing streak. We'll see if they win another game this season.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 95.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wisconsin (Peacock).
17. PENN STATE (15-13, 5-12)
Back-to-back convincing wins against Nebraska and Minnesota? Not bad, fellas.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 70.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Indiana (BTN).
16. NORTHWESTERN (14-13, 5-11)
With Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach shut down, it's all Nick Martinelli, the conference leader in points and minutes per game. One tough kid.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 56.
Next up: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Minnesota (Peacock).
15. RUTGERS (14-14, 7-10)
The next two games – at Michigan and at Purdue – could get ugly. Talent always gives you a chance, but it's a little late for that thinking.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 80.
Next up: 8 p.m. Thursday at Michigan (Peacock).
14. USC (14-13, 6-10)
Maybe the Trojans ought to be lower than Rutgers, but the sense here is this team still has some life.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 69.
Next up: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Ohio State (BTN).
13. MINNESOTA (14-13, 6-10)
Over his last four games, Femi Odukale has sandwiched zero- and four-point outings in between 22- and 15-point ones. Which is it gonna be, dude?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 92.
Next up: 6 p.m. Tuesday vs. Northwestern (Peacock).
12. IOWA (15-12, 6-10)
Payton Sandfort is on fire – and not just in the scoring department, but also on the glass. The Hawkeyes are so much better when he's locked in.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 63.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Illinois (FS1).
11. OHIO STATE (15-13, 7-10)
There probably ought to be a "30 for 30" on just how in the Bell the Buckeyes managed to lose at home by 21 points to Northwestern.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 34.
Next up: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at USC (BTN).
10. NEBRASKA (17-11, 7-10)
The Huskers came within a whisker of beating Michigan on Monday. It would've put them ahead of Illinois and possibly Indiana.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 54.
Next up: 1 p.m. Saturday vs. Minnesota (BTN).
9. ILLINOIS (17-11, 9-8)
We've talked about these guys. Nothing to see here, folks.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 23.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday vs. Iowa (FS1).
8. INDIANA (16-11, 7-9)
You take care of Michigan State and Purdue 12 days apart, you can't be that bad after all. Good for the Hoosiers for not giving up.
Polls: N/A.
Net ranking: 59.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Penn State (BTN).
7. OREGON (20-8, 9-8)
The Ducks have come back to life, winning four straight as both Jackson Shelstad and Nate Bittle keep filling it up.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 32.
Next up: 3 p.m. Saturday vs. USC (BTN).
6. UCLA (20-8, 11-6)
Just when you thought the Bruins were putting both feet on the gas pedal, they face-planted at home against Minnesota.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 27.
Next up: 7 p.m. Friday at Purdue (FOX).
5. PURDUE (19-9, 11-6)
We'll say it one last time: The Boilermakers are just like everybody else without Zach Edey. OK, so it might not have been the last-last time.
Polls: No. 20 AP, No. 19 coaches.
NET ranking: 14.
Next up: 7 p.m. Friday vs. UCLA (FOX).
4. MICHIGAN (21-6, 13-3)
More of the same – if it's a close one, these dudes aren't screwing it up. Hey, it's a legit skill.
Polls: No. 15 AP, No. 13 coaches.
NET ranking: 21.
Next up: 8 p.m. Thursday vs. Rutgers (Peacock).
3. MARYLAND (21-6, 11-5)
If the Terps had the name of a more traditional Big Ten school across their chests, they'd be doing even better in the voter polls. The metrics are already there.
Polls: No. 16 AP, No. 15 coaches.
NET ranking: 11.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Michigan State (BTN).
2. WISCONSIN (21-6, 11-5)
Get old, stay old. But when needed, get old again. Greg Gard knows how much it matters.
Polls: No. 11 AP, No. 12 coaches.
NET ranking: 13.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday vs. Washington (Peacock).
1. MICHIGAN STATE (22-5, 13-3)
How about wins inside of two weeks over Oregon, Illinois, Purdue and Michigan? That's some seriously good stuff.
Polls: No. 8 AP, No. 8 coaches.
NET ranking: 15.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Maryland (BTN).