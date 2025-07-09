Illini now

How Former Illinois All-American Kofi Cockburn Fared Overseas Last Season

One of the best players in Illinois history, Cockburn has already built quite a professional career playing internationally

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) dribbles the ball against the Chattanooga Mocs during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Mar 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) dribbles the ball against the Chattanooga Mocs during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the most memorable players in Illinois basketball history, Kofi Cockburn etched his name into Illini lore as a two-time All-American, a walking double-double and, not for nothing, a winner.

During Cockburn’s three-year stretch rocking the orange and blue (2019-2022), the Illini went 68-27, won a regular-season conference title, a Big Ten tournament title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois honored his legacy with a jersey ceremony back in early February, but Cockburn’s story is far from over. Although he has yet to suit up in an NBA game – and likely never will – Cockburn has built an impressive international career.

This past season, Cockburn played for the Seoul Samsung Thunders in the South Korean KBL, putting up averages of 18.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Both his scoring (fourth) and rebounding (fourth) ranked among the league's top five, and Cockburn’s trademark efficiency has only continued into his professional days, as he shot 58.0 percent from the field.

Unfortunately, he still hasn’t developed his shooting range, as Cockburn attempted zero threes this season. And Cockburn’s shooting as a whole hasn’t seemed to improve notably, as he shot 66.7 percent from the free-throw line last season, only a slight bump from his 62.3 percent college average at the charity stripe.

With his lack of development as a shooter, and his continued reliance on his back-to-the-basket game, Cockburn seems unlikely to translate his game to the NBA. But he appears headed for a long and productive career as an impact player overseas.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Predicting Illinois Basketball's Leaders in Major Statistical Categories

Illinois Commit Mihailo Petrovic Still Missing From Roster: What It Means

Who is Illinois Basketball's X-Factor – and What Is His Ceiling and Floor?

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball