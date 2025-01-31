Former Illini Kofi Cockburn to Return to Champaign for Jersey Ceremony
It has been 1,047 days since big man Kofi Cockburn last suited up in Illinois orange-and-blue threads.
That’s less than three years.
But in that period, Cockburn, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, has somehow seen his 7-foot, 285-pound profile only grow in and around Champaign – from fan favorite to Illini legend who will never be forgotten.
And on Wednesday morning, Illinois announced that it would ensure Cockburn's name is etched into program history by hanging his jersey in the rafters as part of the Illinois Basketball Honored Jerseys program during the team's Feb. 11 home game against UCLA.
During his three-year Illini career, Cockburn averaged 17.2 points (on an excellent 59.6 percent from the field) and 9.6 rebounds per game.
Twice named a consensus All-American, Cockburn and star guard Ayo Dosunmu helped lead Illinois to a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament – its first No. 1 seed since 2005.
By his junior year, his final season in Champaign, Cockburn put up 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, pushing the Illini to a No. 4 seed in the NCAAs.
Cockburn spent the 2023-2024 season in the South Korean KBL, where he averaged 23.6 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Seoul Samsung Thunder.
This season has been more of the same for Cockburn, who is averaging 18.6 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Samsung Thunder through 20 games.
Cockburn recently posted on his X social media account with thanks to the Illinois staff, his teammates and all of Illini Nation – which he called “the No. 1 fanbase in all of college basketball."