First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 1 Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

After an offseason filled with excitement and sky-high expectations, Illinois basketball is finally back. The No. 3-ranked Illini will officially begin their 2026-27 campaign on Monday when they welcome Fairleigh Dickinson to State Farm Center for a 7 p.m. CT tip-off.

Brad Underwood's Illini are fresh off their first Final Four appearance in more than two decades and have their sights set on an even bigger prize this season. First up is an FDU team that, on paper, shouldn't present a great deal of trouble.

Purdue was a -23.5 point favorite over Fairleigh Dickinson, making this the largest point spread upset in March Madness history pic.twitter.com/mgLqqzcco7 — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) July 1, 2023

But before Illinois fans start penciling in a win, remember: This is the same program that became just the second No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history, stunning Purdue in 2023. So perhaps the Illini shouldn't take the Knights too lightly.

FDU at a glance

The Knights are led by fourth-year coach Jack Castleberry, who is aiming to turn things around after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign. FDU finished just 11-21 overall and 8-10 in Northeast Conference play, struggling to find much consistency throughout the season.

let’s start unveiling our non-conference schedule 🗓️



first up, a trip to the Midwest! #uKNIGHTED pic.twitter.com/k0MyWzev4i — FDU Men's Basketball (@FDUKnightsMBB) August 12, 2026

Castleberry has responded by essentially rebuilding his roster. The Knights welcome 10 newcomers, including seven transfers, while returning just six players from last year's squad.

The overhaul brings plenty of uncertainty – but also some optimism that FDU can take a step forward in the NEC. Whether that translates into a competitive showing against one of the nation's best teams is another question entirely.

The Knights on the court

Key players

The biggest returning name is sophomore David Jevtic, the reigning NEC Rookie of the Year. The 6-foot-8 Serbian guard averaged 6.6 points and 3.4 rebounds last season, flashing the versatility and shooting potential that made him one of the conference's most promising young players.

Jevtic is joined by several intriguing newcomers, most notably graduate transfer JR Jacobs. A 5-foot-11 guard, Jacobs arrives from Division II Georgia Southwestern State, where he averaged 13.4 points and 4.6 assists last season. Jacobs figures to provide some much-needed experience and playmaking in the backcourt.

Another player to watch is junior guard Vophcy Prophete, who averaged 15.8 points while shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range at Bishop State Community College. Prophete gives the Knights another scoring option on the perimeter.

Up front, Pepperdine transfer Pavle Stosic brings Division I experience and size at 6-foot-9. He appeared in 31 games and made 12 starts last season, giving Castleberry another option in a revamped frontcourt.

Offense

Offense wasn't exactly FDU's calling card last season. The Knights averaged just 67.2 points per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite those struggles, FDU wasn't afraid to let it fly from deep. The Knights relied heavily on screens to create open looks, using off-ball movement and perimeter action to free up their shooters. Although the results weren't always pretty, the approach allowed FDU to generate opportunities from beyond the arc.

With several new faces joining the roster, it will be interesting to see whether Castleberry sticks with that perimeter-oriented approach. Against Illinois, the Knights will likely need a strong shooting performance to have any chance of keeping things competitive.

Defense

On the defensive end, FDU primarily operated out of a man-to-man scheme last season. Unfortunately for the Knights, the results left plenty to be desired.

Opponents shot 46.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range, exposing the Knights' struggles to consistently get stops.

FDU also averaged just 1.5 blocks per game, highlighting its lack of rim protection. Against an Illinois team loaded with size and offensive firepower, the Knights will have their hands full defending both the paint and the perimeter.

Illinois vs. FDU matchup

For Illinois, this game should provide an opportunity to further shake off the offseason rust (after three exhibition games) and continue establishing early chemistry.

The Illini certainly looked impressive in their exhibition finale, dismantling UIC 101-66 on Wednesday despite missing several key contributors. Illinois knocked down 15 three-pointers and dominated the glass, offering a glimpse of just how dangerous this offense could be.

With Stefan Vaaks, Quentin Coleman and a loaded frontcourt led by Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois has a considerable talent and size advantage over the Knights.

The biggest question is how quickly Underwood's new-look backcourt can find its rhythm, particularly with the departure of Keaton Wagler. FDU should provide a relatively forgiving opening test before the schedule gets considerably tougher.

But anything can happen in college basketball, and FDU has already proven that at least once. Still, if Illinois plays anywhere near its potential, this should be a comfortable opening-night victory and the first step toward what the Illini hope will be another memorable season.