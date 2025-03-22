Illini now

Celebrating Former Illini Marcus Domask's Historic NCAA Tournament Gem

Domask logged the 10th triple-double in March Madness history when Illinois beat Morehead State in last year's opening round

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 21, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Marcus Domask (3) shoots over Morehead State Eagles forward Dieonte Miles (23) in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
It has been exactly 365 days since former Illinois guard Marcus Domask made NCAA history.

In the Illini's 85-69 first-round win over Morehead State in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Domask became just the 10th player in tournament history to record a triple-double.

With 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Domask – the Booty Ball king – put on a display of do-it-all versatility against Morehead State that has rarely been matched in college basketball.

And although the Illini eventually pulled away with a 16-point win, they needed each and every Domask bucket, board and dime just to jump-start their efforts. Falling behind 9-0 out of the gate and clinging to a one-point lead at the break, Illinois didn't exactly enjoy the first-round cakewalk one might expect from an eventual Elite Eight entry.

But in addition to Domask’s iconic performance, Illinois got 26 points from Terrence Shannon Jr. and a perfect 9-for-9 showing from the field from Dain Dainja (21 points and eight boards), to get the production it needed down the stretch.

After rolling Duquesne 89-63 in the second round behind Domask's 22 points and seven assists, the Illini snuck past Iowa State 72-69 in the Sweet 16. The run was stopped only by the eventual national champion UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight.

With 6 seed Illinois (21-12) facing 11 seed Xavier (22-11) on Friday (8:45 p.m. CT, on CBS) in the first round of this year’s tournament, coach Brad Underwood and his Illini are hoping to surpass, or at least match, last season’s run. Perhaps freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who has had several close calls this season, will channel Domask and notch his first triple-double in an Illini uniform tonight.

