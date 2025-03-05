Former Illini Meyers Leonard Retires After a Decade in the NBA
Former Illinois big man Meyers Leonard, after a decade-long career in the NBA, on Sunday announced his retirement from basketball.
Leonard, 33, was selected by Portland with the 11th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and played for the Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. He finished with career averages of 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds and a total of 334 threes on 39.0 percent shooting.
After playing in only 12 games over three seasons (2020-23), mostly due to injuries, the 7-foot Leonard sat out the entire 2023-24 NBA season. It wasn't his retirement but the timing of his announcement that may have surprised some.
Leonard posted to his social media accounts on Sunday, saying, "I knew after the Milwaukee season [2022-23] that I couldn't play basketball anymore.
"It was the hardest decision I never hard to make – because my body made it for me.
"At first, I wasn't planning to say anything. I figured people would assume as time passed."
Far more interesting than the timing of Leonard's announcement, though, was its form. He delivered it in song:
Leonard, a native of Robinson, Illinois, who played two seasons for the Illini, led the Big Ten in blocks (1.9 per game) as a sophomore in 2011-12 while leading the team in scoring (13.6) and rebounding (8.2).
Of his retirement sign-off, Leonard said: "This song is a thank you – to basketball, the fans, my teammates, my family, the organizations, and everyone who believed in a young kid from Robinson, Illinois.
"I love and appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Cheers to the next chapter."