Illinois' Mihailo Petrovic Breaks Down Pick-and-Roll Skill – And Why It Fits CBB
European guards are known for their ability as pick-and-roll operators. The NBA’s Luka Doncic, a native of Slovenia, is perhaps one of the greatest ball-screen maestros to ever pick up a basketball.
And although the NBA has been poaching premier talent from Europe for decades now, the college game has only recently begun plucking many of the best available international talent. In the college ranks, no head coach or program has been more active diving into that pool than Brad Underwood and Illinois.
Two of the Illini’s best finds – Kasparas Jakucionis and Mihailo Petrovic – embody that European prototype of a pick-and-roll mastermind. Jakucionis showed that off in 2024-25 for a full season, before getting drafted by the Miami Heat in this past summer's NBA Draft.
Illinois' Mihailo Petrovic explains origin of his pick-and-roll brilliance
Meanwhile, Petrovic, in just three games (nine total assists in just 36 minutes of action), has quickly made it clear that he too is a gifted decision-maker in ball-screen actions. Attacking the basket with his blazing straight-line speed, dropping a dime to the roll man for a huge dunk, hitting the skip pass to the opposite corner or even stepping back for a triple – it’s all in Petrovic’s bag.
And the reason why Petrovic is so skilled in the pick-and-roll, he says, is fairly simple: He was born into it.
“I think that point guards from Europe, this is in the blood, to play pick-and-roll," Petrovic told the media ahead of Illinois’ Black Friday matchup with UConn (11:30 a.m. CT, FOX). "And when I was young, my dad [taught] me how to play pick-and-roll, how to recognize situations and how to make decisions.”
In time, Petrovic will only grow as a ball-screen orchestrator, and as an all-around player – especially once he adjusts to the physicality of college basketball.
Petrovic describes the challenges of college basketball and why he can thrive
“It’s a lot of physicality,” said Petrovic of his most difficult adjustment to college basketball. “I think [more] than Europe.”
Already 22 years old, Petrovic is pretty much working with what he's got: a 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame that he can strengthen but isn't likely to get any bigger. Fortunately for the Illini, Petrovic’s game isn’t just built for college basketball’s halfcourt style of play. His transition ability and instincts pushing the ball in the open floor suit the American game tremendously well, too.
“It’s [a] fast game. It’s just fast, toughness," he said. "And I think that I can play in this way. I’m [a] fast guard."