Mihailo Petrovic Scouting Report: Illinois Basketball 2025-2026
Every weekday leading up to Illinois' Nov. 3 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official roster. Today, in the 10th of 14, we shine a light on guard Mihailo Petrovic. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players (as they're added) by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Mihailo Petrovic | 6-foot-2 forward | Eligibility unknown | No. 77
Where is Mihailo Petrovic from?
Petrovic, a 22-year old point guard, arrived in Champaign by way of Prokuplje, Serbia. He spent his 2024-2025 season playing in the Adriatic League – which should ring some bells for Illini fans. (The Adriatic League has produced twin big men Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic, and freshman forward David Mirkovic.)
Unlike the other Illini who have experience in the ABA, Petrovic did not suit up for SC Derby but for KK Mega Basket. A year earlier, Petrovic played for OKK Beograd in the Basketball League of Serbia and suited up for a handful of squads in 2022-2023.
Mihailo Petrovic statistics and 2024-25 season
An MVP candidate last season in the Adriatic League, Petrovic put up 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 49.5 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent three-point shooting (1.0 threes per game), averaging 27.5 minutes across 28 games.
Scouting Mihailo Petrovic
A traditional lead guard, Petrovic is a pass-first player, always seeking to set his teammates up, but is more than capable of getting a bucket of his own. As many gifted facilitators do, Petrovic has that perfect combination of pinpoint passing and the ability to anticipate in real time how a play will unfold before it actually happens.
A three-level scorer, Petrovic can fill it up from anywhere on the floor, but he is at his best inside the three-point line. His long-distance jumper is respectable but not the sharpest tool in his box. With his next-level speed, Petrovic is a nightmare for opposing defenses in transition, and is tough when attacking downhill in the halfcourt.
Defensively, he leans on his hoops IQ and quick feet to survive, though he is relatively undersized – which may cause him some trouble against extremely physical guards in the Big Ten.
Mihailo Petrovic highlights
What they're saying about Petrovic
“Mihailo is the consummate point guard,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “He has a great understanding of how the game is played. He has tremendous speed and, being a little older, also has a physicality about him, which we like and is needed in the Big Ten. ... Mihailo has been a prolific scorer at times, or a great facilitator when needed. He takes what the game gives him. We are excited to add someone with his talent, experience and maturity to our backcourt."
What we expect from Petrovic
Assuming his eligibility situation is cleared up sooner rather than later, Petrovic will be the starting point guard for the Illini from the word go. His high-tempo style of play will unlock potentially never-before-seen capabilities for Illinois’ offense, and his halfcourt playmaking will be huge in creating easier opportunities for the entire squad.
Petrovic’s scoring will just be the cherry on top, giving the Illini yet another weapon. His ability to simply hold his own defensively will be critical in deciding how far Illinois can go. Lucky for him, Petrovic's backcourt running mate – Kylan Boswell – will take a burden off Petrovic’s shoulders, allowing him to match up with the lesser opposing backcourt threat.