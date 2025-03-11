Illinois Basketball's Morez Johnson Jr. Cleared for Big Ten Tournament
Illinois freshman forward Morez Johnson Jr., after suffering a broken wrist on Feb. 15 at Michigan State, has been cleared for action, according to Illinois Basketball’s X social media account.
Johnson missed just 23 days of action, beating the usual recovery timetable of at least 4-6 weeks by an impressive margin.
After being in full rest mode for the first 10 days post-injury, Johnson returned to conditioning – mostly in the pool. Over the weekend, Illini coach Brad Underwood told the media he was “hopeful” Johnson could return to the lineup in time for the Big Ten Tournament.
Although good conditionining is dramatically different than in-game shape, it appears Johnson will be in position to more or less hit the ground running. Although he may need to get a game or two under his belt before he feels 100 percent, he will be a welcome sight for the Illini. Even spot minutes off the bench for Johnson in favorable matchups will give Illinois a boost and allow the big man to work any kinks out in the conference tournament ahead of the NCAA Tournament.
In any case, Illinois gets back 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in the deal – plus, for the first time in months, a fully healthy roster.
The timing couldn't be better for the Illini, who just so happen to be riding a three-game win streak. Despite heading into the Big Ten Tournament as the seventh seed, Illinois may have all the pieces necessary to cut down the nets in Indianapolis and win its second straight conference tournament championship.