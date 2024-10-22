NBA 2024-25 Season Preview: Evaluating Former Illini at the Next Level
After 127 long days, the NBA is ready to get operations underway again tonight. The reigning champion Boston Celtics take on the New York Knicks, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers taking on former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr.'s Minnesota Timberwolves. The first doubleheader of the year is set to air on TNT, with action tipping off at 6:30 p.m. (CT).
In honor of the official start of the 2024-25 NBA season, we’ll take a closer look at Shannon and the other former Illini making their mark in the league:
Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves
2023-2024 (Illinois): 23.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.3 apg
Shannon led the Illini to an Elite Eight appearance last season and had the third-highest scoring average in the nation. After being drafted with the 27th overall pick by Minnesota, he then impressed in limited minutes during Summer League play (13.1 points per game, 56.0 percent field-goal shooting) and the preseason. Shannon's transition ability and on-ball defense (1.3 blocks per game in Summer League) are sure to get him some tick this year, but whether he sees significant time will depend on his ability to shoot from distance. He’ll get his first chance to log official NBA minutes tonight against LeBron James and the Lakers.
Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
2023-2024 (Warriors): 9.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.7 apg
Yes, yes, we know: Podziemski spent only one year at Illinois and even then played limited minutes as an Illini. In any case, he is a former Illini, and his NBA entry last season proved to be quite a surprise. Podziemski made an All-Rookie team and made 28 starts in 74 total games for Golden State, playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. With the departure of Thompson (now in Dallas), Podziemski – the Warriors' fifth-leading scorer last season – figures to see his role expand. A 2-guard with great range (38.5 percent on 3s last season), he can also get to the rack and facilitate for his teammates. Podziemski's second NBA season starts tomorrow against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
2023-2024 (Bulls): 12.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.2 apg
The former first-team NCAA All-American was drafted by his hometown squad back in 2021. After making a big jump last season, Dosunmu is expected to play even more minutes on a Bulls squad that is, per usual, still deciding whether it's rebuilding or not. He knocked down 40.0 percent from 3 last season while still providing transition creativity and crafty finishing around the rim, and Dosunmu is also a high-level on-ball defender. The Bulls open their season tomorrow in New Orleans.