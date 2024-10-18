Watch: Former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. Delivers Another Explosive NBA Preseason Dunk
With the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday in NBA preseason action, Illini fans had their hopes up for an Ayo Dosunmu-Terrence Shannon Jr. showdown.
Unfortunately, the matchup of former Illinois stars never materialized.
Due to shoulder soreness, fourth-year Bulls guard Dosunmu was a game-day scratch. And with Minnesota's established starters playing heavy minutes, Shannon – a rookie first-round pick – wound up receiving limited minutes in the Timberwolves' rotation.
But on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets, Shannon was made up for the missed opportunity by landing his second mind-bending dunk of the preseason.
Late in the second quarter, Shannon caught a kick-out pass on the left wing, ball-faked to the corner and found a runway. In one dribble, he was in the lane and – with Nuggets forward Vlatko Čančar coming from a help position to make a futile last-ditch attempt to contest – elevating to the rim to finish with an emphatic left-handed jam.
Shannon finished with a well-rounded stat line of nine points, six assists and five rebounds in a 132-126 loss to Denver.
When Minnesota kicks off its regular-season schedule next Tuesday, Shannon will get his first opportunity to log official NBA minutes. The Timberwolves take on the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of a TNT doubleheader (9 p.m. CT) set for the NBA's opening night.