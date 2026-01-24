Purdue's Matt Painter Says Illinois' Injuries Could Unlock New Levels in March

When No. 11 Illinois (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten) squares off against No. 4 Purdue (17-2, 7-1) on Saturday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana (2 p.m. CT, FOX), the Illini will be shorthanded yet again. For the second game in a row, senior guard and lodestar Kylan Boswell (right hand fracture) will be sidelined. And let's not forget swingman Ty Rodgers , who has yet to play this season as he recovers from major knee surgery.

Boilermakers coach Matt Painter isn't overlooking either player's absence. In fact, no matter what happens Saturday afternoon, Painter believes Illinois could be better in the long run for gutting it out without Boswell and Rodgers.

"It doesn't change how they play," Painter said of Illinois' current injury absences. "What's good for them is the fact that ... their team is not going to be with [Boswell] for a month, but then they get him back. And if they can get him and Ty Rodgers back also – they're already tough – now you have two really tough dudes, you know?

"Boswell's just a complete player. He's a two-way player. He affects winning. He can guard anybody, he can score if you need him to, he can play-make if you need him to – just a winner, right there. Ty Rodgers is a tough dude. Plays hard, rebounds."

Ty Rodgers getting active during pregame warmups in St. Louis 👀 #Illini pic.twitter.com/GTe5jIb17C — Sahil Mittal (@sahil_mittal24) December 22, 2025

The subtext in Painter's message: With so much talent and versatility layered across the roster, the Illini aren't likely to sink without Boswell and Rodgers. But they just might learn how to swim even faster by the time the duo makes a healthy return.

"And so if I was Illinois, I'd be excited kind of where they're at," Painter said.



"Sure, you want all your bullets in your gun. But now some guys are going to have to step up a little bit more and play a little bit more and be more accountable. Everybody wants that role, right? And then when they get that role, man, it comes with more responsibility. But then they're going to get that punch in the arm two different times when Kylan comes back and Ty comes back. And so Illinois has got a complete team."

Highlights of our 89-70 Big Ten home win vs. Maryland at State Farm Center. pic.twitter.com/zeE2i0GQm0 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 22, 2026

Injuries are obviously never welcome, but they are undeniably a part of the game. And if the absence of key players is handled just right – do others seize on the moment, flourish and gain valuable experience? Does the whole of the group grow more resilient and flexible? – a team can actually come out the other side better than it was before.

"If you like to look at certain teams, you're like, 'I wish a little bit here, wish a little bit there' with everybody healthy. [The Illini] have a complete team," Painter said. "They have size. They have strength. Great rebounding team, great passing team, great shooting team. Their defense is vastly improved. And so now that's the growth that you want. And obviously you want everybody healthy, but they have to feel really, really good, because at the end of the day, it's where you're going to be in those last two weekends in March, that first weekend in April.



"And you know, they've got a team that can do it."