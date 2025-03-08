Illini now

Purdue Star Alleges Racist Comments From Illinois' 'Orange Krush' Fans

Trey Kaufman-Renn said students directed racist comments at his 13-year-old brother during the Illini's 88-80 win on Friday

Steven Greenberg

Mar 7, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) drives the ball as Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) reaches in during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn blew a serious whistle on Illinois' "Orange Krush" student section after the Illini's 88-80 win Friday night at State Farm Center.

According to Kaufman-Renn, "some racist" comments were made toward his 13-year-old brother during the game. He also said his mother and girlfriend were targets of profanity. Both came from students, he said.

“I was informed after the game by my mom and my girlfriend that there were some racist comments being said toward my brother, as well as my family being cussed out, stuff like that,” Kaufman-Renn told reporters outside the visiting locker room.

“I just hope the security, especially at Illinois, can be better. I told them after the game that that’s something I would fight [over]. In no way am I saying anything about all Illinois fans, but, unfortunately, the students that participated.”

Illinois' athletic department issued the following statement:

"Late in tonight’s game, Illinois staff was made aware of allegations of inappropriate comments made by members of the Orange Krush toward Purdue players, coaches and fans. We received additional details after the game’s conclusion. We take such allegations seriously, and we will continue gathering information to determine appropriate action. In the meantime, we have been in touch with Purdue to apologize and express our disappointment."

Kaufman-Renn, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound junior, had a monster game, scoring 29 points with seven rebounds and – in case it's relevant to anyone – doing so without any theatrics.

He was asked if this sort of abusive language had been experienced by him or his family at previous games.

"[Not] to the extent that I was told," he said. "I have not heard that. … The fact that my brother can be put in that situation is really unbelievable. So, for a league like the Big Ten, they need to be better about that."

Steven Greenberg
STEVEN GREENBERG

Greenberg is a columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times, has written about college sports since the early 1990s. He covered University of Wisconsin football and basketball in the early 1990s before spending nearly 20 years as a magazine editor and writer. A former managing editor, features writer and college football columnist for The Sporting News, he has written for The New York Times, Rolling Stone and Bleacher Report and joined the Sun-Times in 2013.

