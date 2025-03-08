Purdue Star Alleges Racist Comments From Illinois' 'Orange Krush' Fans
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn blew a serious whistle on Illinois' "Orange Krush" student section after the Illini's 88-80 win Friday night at State Farm Center.
According to Kaufman-Renn, "some racist" comments were made toward his 13-year-old brother during the game. He also said his mother and girlfriend were targets of profanity. Both came from students, he said.
“I was informed after the game by my mom and my girlfriend that there were some racist comments being said toward my brother, as well as my family being cussed out, stuff like that,” Kaufman-Renn told reporters outside the visiting locker room.
“I just hope the security, especially at Illinois, can be better. I told them after the game that that’s something I would fight [over]. In no way am I saying anything about all Illinois fans, but, unfortunately, the students that participated.”
Illinois' athletic department issued the following statement:
"Late in tonight’s game, Illinois staff was made aware of allegations of inappropriate comments made by members of the Orange Krush toward Purdue players, coaches and fans. We received additional details after the game’s conclusion. We take such allegations seriously, and we will continue gathering information to determine appropriate action. In the meantime, we have been in touch with Purdue to apologize and express our disappointment."
Kaufman-Renn, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound junior, had a monster game, scoring 29 points with seven rebounds and – in case it's relevant to anyone – doing so without any theatrics.
He was asked if this sort of abusive language had been experienced by him or his family at previous games.
"[Not] to the extent that I was told," he said. "I have not heard that. … The fact that my brother can be put in that situation is really unbelievable. So, for a league like the Big Ten, they need to be better about that."