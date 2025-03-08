Anthony Edwards on Former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr.: 'He Be Busting My Butt'
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is a three-time NBA All-Star currently averaging 27.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season.
As for Edwards' teammate and former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr.?
Well, in Shannon's rookie season, despite working himself into a rotational role over the last few weeks – which led to a career-high 25-point outing against LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Lakers – the Timberwolves rookie guard still has pedestrian averages of 5.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 25 career games.
With Edwards scoring more points on a nightly basis than Shannon has ever scored in a game, one might be naturally inclined to assume a true head-to-head matchup between the pair would be a lopsided affair in Edwards' favor.
Apparently, the reality is quite the opposite:
“He’s a dog, man," Edwards recently told FanSided reporter Will Eudy. "We be playing ones, he be busting my butt."
Although it’s Edwards' fifth year in the league, he’s still just 23 years old – a year younger than Shannon, who came into the NBA with a league-ready body.
“He’s a straight-line driver, and he loves contact," Edwards said. "You don’t run into too many basketball players that don’t shy away from contact. That’s what I love about him.”
At this point, it seems to be safe to say that Shannon’s game is translating exceptionally well to the next level. His ability to explode to the rim in either transition or half-court settings and use his body to create an angle to the rim has helped shorten the leap to the NBA. Now he's giving not only opposing defenses fits but also his own superstar teammates.