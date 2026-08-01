Reacting to Quentin Coleman's Incredible Illinois Summer Highlights

Keeping with tradition, Illinois has begun releasing a “Newcomer First Look” for each of its new faces for the 2026-27 squad.



And on Thursday, it was five-star freshman Quentin Coleman who had his highlights displayed to Illini Nation. Suffice to say there was a lot to digest – in the best way possible. Here is a clip-by-clip analysis – or perhaps, more accurately, reaction – to Coleman’s absurd highlight reel:

Reacting to Quentin Coleman's early-summer highlight reel

July 19, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; Brad Beal Elite Quentin Coleman (1) gestures to a teammate as Team Durant Evans Barning Jr. (7) defends during the Brad Beal Elite and Team Durant game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activity Center. Brad Beal Elite won 91-59. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

(Disclaimer: this is a highlight reel; not a lowlight reel. So, keep in mind that while Coleman is undoubtedly impressive, we can’t jump to any firm conclusions until we see him in action for a full 40 minutes. But we can get an idea of his ceiling.)

🟠 Newcomer First Look 🔵

Quentin Coleman

No. 11

O'Fallon, Ill. pic.twitter.com/iBGVBxccPi — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) July 31, 2026

Clip 1: OK, Penny Hardaway. The space-creation and off-the-dribble creativity is practically unfathomable.

Clip 2: Great hands. Is Brad Underwood truly emphasizing taking risks – smart ones, of course – or is Coleman just a very active defender? Either way it’s an encouraging sign for Illinois.

Clip 3: First of all: let’s take better care of the ball Mr. All-American candidate David Mirkovic . Second of all: Coleman’s going to be very good in the open floor. His speed, body control and finishing are all advanced.

Clip 4: He can shoot it. Coleman’s jumper is gorgeous. Nothing new here.

Clip 5: OK, let’s break this down: Coleman lands on two feet nearly 15 feet from the rim. He fakes a midrange jumper, gets Stefan Vaaks to bite, steps through into the paint and launches a sky-high, same-foot, same-hand layup over the extended arms of Jason Jakstys… for an and-one. (Who even thinks of a high-glass scoop finish off a step through?) Patience, poise, creativity, instinct and touch – Coleman showed it all on that unfathomable play.

Clip 6: A quick first step and the ability to make split-second decisions – both key traits that speak to Coleman’s rim-attacking upside.

Clip 7: Coleman is a knockdown shooter. It’s a buttery-smooth jumper off the bounce or the catch.

Clip 8: Willing passer, and he gets it right back. Again, the transition game can be a strength for Coleman – and the Illini – in 2026-27.

Clip 9: Hand down, man down.

Clip 10: Deep range and supreme confidence. In case it isn’t already crystal clear: Coleman is a very high-level shooter.

Clip 11: Instinctual cutter and gifted at-the-rim finisher. As previously mentioned, Coleman’s body control is spectacular – and his touch with both hands isn’t far behind.

Clip 12: Levitate in the air, take the body bump and still finish. That is an NBA-level move.

Clip 13: Coleman can play above the rim, too.

Clip 14: Yet again, Coleman’s innate ability to score around the basket is on display. He cuts off Andrej Stojakovic’s angle by creating contact, finishes through it and is rewarded with another and-one.

Clip 15: Active hands lead to an easy dunk. Mirk – along with the Illinois faithful tuned into these clips – is loving it.