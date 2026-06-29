Why David Mirkovic Will Be Illinois' Most Valuable Player in 2026-27

The best college basketball teams are exceptionally balanced. Illinois was last season – and it wound up in the Final Four. Michigan certainly was – and its campaign culminated in a national title. But both of those squads also featured players who were clearly the most critical piece of the puzzle (Keaton Wagler for the Illini and Yaxel Lendeborg for the Wolverines).

Heading into the 2026-27 season, Illinois has a handful of candidates who may be capable of filling that role. The initial thought is that Andrej Stojakovic , who passed up on the NBA Draft to run it back with the Illini, is primed for that responsibility. But what about transfer guard Stefan Vaaks (Providence) , who will have the ball in his hands perhaps more often than any other Illini?

Either Stojakovic or Vaaks may wind up being Illinois’ “No. 1 option," but we don’t expect either player to have the most impact on Brad Underwood’s club. That honor will belong to rising sophomore forward David Mirkovic. Here’s why:

David Mirkovic’s freshman season – and what makes him so special

Dec 6, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) celebrates a three-point shot by guard Keaton Wagler (23) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

There is no overstating the brilliance of Mirkovic’s first season in Champaign. The sturdy 6-foot-9 big man averaged 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists on an excellent 56.1 shooting percentage from inside the arc and 37.5 percent beyond it.

He was one of the premier rebounders in the Big Ten – on both ends – was a top-notch shooter from deep and a playmaking savant in the post. Offensively, Mirkovic wasn’t just positionless – he was capable of truly owning any responsibility.

Pick-and-roll (or pop) screener? Mirkovic was a perfect fit – but he could also be the ball-handler. The Illini could play through him in the post – and he would consistently make the right play. If they needed someone to be a spot-up shooter in the corner to space the floor while two-man action was underway? Mirkovic could do that, too.

And his development as a defender throughout his freshman year was widely overlooked. He may not have prototype athletic traits – vertical explosion and straight-line speed – but despite his at-first-glance clunkiness, Mirkovic is rangy. And he has tremendous length, along with an exceptionally strong frame. Toss in his hoops IQ, and Mirkovic wound up being a sneakily effective defender.

The projected sophomore leap for Mirkovic

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) is defended by Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Well, that was all Year 1. Now, imagine this: a leaner, more athletic Mirkovic. A more comfortable and confident Mirkovic, who will have had a full year and change of experience within the Illini system.

The only question: How much will Illinois play through him? The Illini system – like most in basketball – is predicated on guards handling the ball and initiating action. And although Mirkovic is capable of dominating with his back to the basket, his superpower is his versatility. Illinois isn’t going to dump it into Mirkovic and play through him in the post on a play-to-play basis.

Still, it’s only natural to assume the Illini, who are now quite aware of Mirkovic’s diverse offensive skill set, will make even more of a priority of getting him the rock and putting him in positions to thrive. And his board-cleaning ability isn’t going anywhere.

Defensively, Mirkovic will likely take an even larger step forward (although his defensive box plus/minus was already a stellar 3.2 a year ago). All things considered, no other Illini has the ability to affect the game in as many ways as Mirkovic. He is a dominant rebounder, a plus defender and an offensive unicorn.

Put simply, Mirkovic may not lead Illinois in points per game next season, but there isn’t a player on the roster who will be more valuable and influential in Illinois’ quest for a national title.