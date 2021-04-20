REPORT: Illini Center Jermaine Hamlin Enters Transfer Portal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Jermaine Hamlin has reportedly become the second player on the 2020-21 Illinois men’s basketball roster to put his name into the transfer portal.
According to verbalcommits.com, Hamlin has put his name into the portal after two seasons at Illinois that resulted in him getting on the playing floor for 24 career games but never seeing more than 10 minutes of action in a single game versus a Division I opponent.
During last season, Hamlin played in eight games while totaling eight points and three rebounds with his highlights being a pair of dunks in a 92-65 win over Minnesota on Dec. 15.
Hamlin follows freshman guard Adam Miller entering the transfer portal earlier this spring and puts Illinois currently at 12 scholarship players for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
Hamlin was present and introduced to the crowd Monday night for the Big Ten Tournament Championship banner unveiling ceremony during halftime of the Illinois football spring game.
The 6-foot-10 center from Lincoln signed with Illinois after averaging 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 71 percent from the field as a senior to lead Lincoln (Ill.) High School to a 27-5 record, including an appearance in the IHSA Class 3A Sectional title game and Apollo Conference championship. Hamlin was named a third-team all-state selection by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and an honorable mention all-state selection by the Associated Press.
Hamlin’s announcement comes just one day after Utah graduate transfer guard Alfonso Plummer announced his intention to play at Illinois next season and just three days after senior guard Trent Frazier announced he would be utilizing his fifth year of college basketball.
The following scholarship chart details where Illinois sits with its 2021-22 roster:
Seniors (2)
Trent Frazier - *Doesn’t count toward NCAA’s 2021-22 scholarship limit
Alfonso Plummer - graduate transfer from Utah
Juniors (2)
Jacob Grandison
Austin Hutcherson
Sophomores (2)
Kofi Cockburn
Omar Payne - transfer from Florida
Freshmen (4)
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
Andre Curbelo
Coleman Hawkins
Brandon Lieb
2021 SIGNEES (3)
Luke Goode
RJ Melendez
Brandin Podziemski
TBA
Senior guard Da’Monte Williams - *Doesn’t count toward NCAA’s 2021-22 scholarship limit