Illinois Basketball Grades: Evaluating the Illini Against VCU

As exceptional as Illinois has been on the court for much of the 2025-26 college basketball season, there have been a number of lapses – inexplicable moments of inertia or indifference – and a handful of games that slipped through the Illini's fingers as a result.

That wasn't the case in Saturday's second-round NCAA Tournament matchup, in which the 11th-seeded Rams disappeared a 12-point first-half lead and threw a North Carolina-sized scare into No. 3 Illinois. But instead of retreating into a shell, the Illini (26-8) bit down, swung back and landed a series of haymakers – including one shining mega-moment – to finish off VCU, 76-55. Because that's what championship teams do.

At least, that's the hope in Champaign. The win over the Rams sends the Illini into a Sweet 16 matchup with No. 2 seed Houston (30-6), a bona fide beast, and dangerous guard Kingston Flemings. Conquer the Cougars, and Illinois is looking at a surprisingly favorable Elite Eight matchup against Iowa or Nebraska, both of which the Illini own wins over this season.

But before turning forward, let's take one last look back at how Illinois fared against VCU. Below are individual grades – single-game measures of player effectiveness – for the Illini from Saturday's win:

Andrej Stojakovic : A

The Rams took no chances covering the perimeter against the Illini, and it left the middle of their defense wide open. Guess who took notice? Stojakovic attacked the paint over and over Saturday, scoring a game-high 21 points on 7-for-12 field-goal shooting and 7-for-9 free-throw shooting. He was aggressive and accurate and a one-man maelstrom that VCU couldn't contain.

Andrej Stojaković with a PERFECTLY timed interruption during @tracywolfson's update 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lI3527WguG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2026

Against the Rams, Ivisic got going early with a layup and a dunk, and it seemed to make all the difference. He was energized and involved, grabbing 11 rebounds (including three on the offensive end) and was as menacing a rim protector as he has been all season. He even more or less shook out of his shooting slump, knocking down 2 of 5 three-point attempts.

Big Z had just two points and one block against VCU, but boy howdy, were they a massive block and two very big points. (See that link in the intro above.) The Rams probably challenged Illinois inside more than any other foe this season, but Ivisic's activity and athleticism were a big component of the defense that held VCU to 34.8 percent shooting.

Davis played only 14 minutes and provided no Big Z-style, above-the-rim acrobatics, but he stood out in his own way: a three-pointer on his only shot attempt, three rebounds (two offensive), a block and a steal. A guy who looked a little out of place in certain matchups a year ago now holds his own – and even makes plays – in any scenario today.

Keaton Wagler : B

The Rams are athletic almost across the board, and they took every opportunity to swarm and swat at Wagler, who is still learning how to produce and play through bully tactics (particularly when he encounters contact further away from the rim). But a so-so game that yields 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block ain't bad.

Keaton Wagler gets the block AND lays it up at the other end 😤#MarchMadness @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/QDIIiPkjvP — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2026

Ben Humrichous : B

Humrichous hit just one shot in 27 minutes against VCU, and for a player billed as an elite shooter, it isn't nearly often enough that we see him knock down a big three when it really counts. Still, his evolution into the ultimate glue guy continues. Three rebounds, three assists, two steals and – as has become his habit – brilliant defense made Humrichous an asset.

David Mirkovic : C

It wasn't Mirkovic's best game, but he still managed seven points, five rebounds and four assists. He could have gotten there more efficiently (his 3-for-8 shooting and three turnovers weren't ideal), but the effort was there. Besides, on a club this loaded, a key skill is recognizing when it isn't your night. Mirk did that, eventually playing a supporting role in the band after taking center stage against Penn.