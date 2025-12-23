Social Media Erupts After Illinois' Braggin' Rights Win Over Missouri

Sometimes the pieces just fall into place.



That's how it felt watching Illinois in a 91-48 annihilation of Missouri on Monday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, where the Illini outscored the Tigers 50-23 in the second half and hung the most lopsided loss in the history of the annual Braggin' Rights game on Mizzou.

"Tonight, we made shots – we played good," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said, in one of the understatements of the season, at the podium in the postgame press conference. "I've said it many times, and I don't want to make it sounds like an excuse, but we needed practice."

The art of Illinois Basketball pic.twitter.com/1cMf4HuzTH — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 23, 2025

Coming off a nine-day break between games – what will be the team's longest of the season – the Illini set a blistering pace from the perimeter (15-for-33 on threes, a 45.5-percent clip) and were even sharper overall (30-for-58 from the field, 51.7 percent). They moved the ball with purpose, and more effectively over 40 minutes than in any other game so far in 2025-26. And that was just one side of the ball.

"We held a really good team, tonight, to under 50 points," Underwood said. "I thought we were handsy, I thought we were in gaps. I thought our most important piece was our communication. Defensively, it created a lot of energy. And then one of the big keys to beating them is not allowing second-chance points."

In fact, the Illini (9-3) held the Tigers (10-3) to just five second-chance points, while scoring 29 of their own – thanks in part to Illinois' 16 offensive rebounds. At the end of the night, the Illini had dominated Mizzou not only on the boards (43-24) but also in nearly every other facet of the game. The energy, as Underwood implied, was different – but so was the execution, particularly on the side of the floor where Illinois had previously been lacking most.

"I think it's the start of what can become a very, very, very good and dialed-in defensive team, and I hope they feel that tonight," Underwood said.

If nothing else, Illini Nation was feeling it, and during and after the game its members – along with the rest of the usual rowdy crew of fans, observers and haters – did what they do best: took to social media and let it all hang out. Here were the greatest hits from Monday night:

Nothing wrong with a little braggin'

Braggin Rights has been going on since 1932 — the most either team had won by was 32 (Illinois won 82-50 in ‘05)



The Illini won by 43 tonight. Could’ve easily been 53. This was a beatdown of epic proportions.



That’s 3 straight. ILL🔷🔶🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/nKoDao54CG — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖗 𝕻𝖎𝖑𝖘 (@TheConnorPils) December 23, 2025

The #Mizzou fans are beating the traffic. Their only win of the night. #Illini pic.twitter.com/Mc0buXg4fo — Don O'Brien (@DOB23) December 23, 2025

That gotta be the most dominating win in bragging rights history! @IlliniMBB wins! I-L-L-I-N-I! #Illini — Frankie LaVere (@FrankieLaVere) December 23, 2025

A little analysis

Deep down Mizzou knew they could not play with the Illini. So Illini needed to take away Mizzou’s hope and they did that was a dominating first half. Illini are more physical, quicker and playing with more energy.

Enjoy Wagler, because he is a pro. — Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) December 23, 2025

Nice game by the Illini. Mizzou down 2 shooters, but they weren’t gonna make up 43 points. Good to see the big guys protect the rim. — misterj1962 (@Newstart1962) December 23, 2025

Dominating game from the Illini against Mizzou! They looked like the 05 Illini shooting 3’s and playing great defense! Nice road win for the boys.



I-L-L pic.twitter.com/mVC8grGq9W — South Side Bum (@windycityrebel4) December 23, 2025

My own personal stat line, if I see Illini bodies flying all over the floor, we’re winning the game.



Incredible effort tonight. Gritty, athletic, everything we needed to see from this team.



Well done boys!



I-L-L! — ILLINI GIRLIE (@IlliniGirlie) December 23, 2025

She got game

Hey!

Illinois Fighting Illini fans getting ready to celebrate their big victory with the most truly hideous bright orange sweatshirt you have ever seen — John Fleming (@johnjf125) December 23, 2025

First flight out of St. Louis

Baby Jokic makes another appearance

Enjoy all things Keaton Wagler – while you can

It is absolutely devastating, in many ways, that we #Illini faithful will only get to watch one year of Keaton Wagler in Orange and Blue.



It’s damn fun to watch, though. — The Kingfisher (@TheKingfisher18) December 23, 2025

We must protect Keaton Wagler at all costs.



This kid is an absolute dawg man — Cody Delmendo (@cody_illini) December 23, 2025

Keaton wagler always making veteran level plays #Illini pic.twitter.com/KaWLJaY7hi — Isaac Ambrose (@IMAbrose) December 13, 2025

'Tis the season!

Norm Stewart one said, I do two things every December, go Christmas shopping and lose to Lou #Illini — Randy Wells (@aaaawells) December 23, 2025

Just the start?

Absolutely dominate defensive performance by the Illini against a Missouri team averaging 86ppg. Hope this becomes a trend. — Luke Owen (@isaacsboss21) December 23, 2025

Since December 1st, the #Illini are the #1 offense in the country (Bart Torvik)



All high major opponents for Illinois during that stretch — RN2 (@RobbyNardini) December 23, 2025