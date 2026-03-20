Social Media Reacts to Illinois' Rout of Penn in the NCAA Tournament

Illinois (25-8) opened its NCAA Tournament run Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina, with the kind of performance it needed, pulling away from Penn in the second half for a convincing 105-70 win.

For much of the first half, the game was competitive. Penn played with energy, hit enough shots to stay close and did a good job keeping Illinois from fully settling in offensively. The Illini controlled the game, but their 40-30 halftime lead didn't feel irreversible, especially in March, when even favorable matchups can turn tense in a hurry.

That changed quickly after the break.

Illinois came out of halftime looking sharper, faster and much more connected on the offensive end. The floor opened up, the ball moved with purpose and the Illini started turning good possessions into great ones. What had been a manageable 10-point game quickly became a lopsided one as Illinois overwhelmed Penn with its shot-making, size and overall talent. The Illini scored 60 points in the second half and never gave the Quakers a real chance to climb back into it.

Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic once again led the way for Illinois, continuing what has become a familiar trend. Wagler gave the Illini a major boost with his scoring and floor-spacing, knocking down shots and helping stretch Penn’s defense. His ability to make quick decisions and stay under control helped Illinois find its rhythm offensively, especially once the game began to open up in the second half.

Mirkovic was just as important, particularly around the basket. He scored efficiently, finished through contact and made his presence felt on the glass. Penn struggled to match Illinois physically inside, and Mirkovic took full advantage. As the second half wore on, that interior edge became more and more obvious, and Illinois kept building on it.

More than anything, this game was a reminder of how dangerous Illinois can be when its offense gets rolling. The Illini have the ability to score in bunches, and once they found their rhythm after halftime, the Quakers simply could not keep up. Illinois got quality looks from multiple spots on the floor, played with pace and turned a relatively competitive first half into a runaway.

For Illinois, it was exactly how a higher seed should handle an opening-round game. There were some uneven moments early, but the response after halftime was authoritative. The Illini defended well enough, rebounded with authority and showed once again that their offensive ceiling can be difficult for almost anyone to handle.

Now Illinois moves on, and it does so with momentum. If Wagler and Mirkovic continue to play at this level and the offense keeps producing as it did in the second half, the Illini will be a difficult team to deal with as the tournament continues. And after a comfortable opening round win, social media had plenty to say about it.

The door is wide open

Illinois now has to beat a 14 seed and an 11 seed to make the Sweet 16. — Brad Sturdy (@Sturdy32) March 20, 2026

A 14 seed and an 11 seed stand in the Illini's way to the Sweet 16.



No excuses. Get this job done, Illini. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) March 20, 2026

Kylan Boswell gets the party started

Kylan is looking alive. Need an engaged Boswell.#Illini — Writing Illini (@WritingIlliniFS) March 20, 2026

Bam Bam -- #Illini on the board — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 20, 2026

Fouls starting to pile up for Penn

Good start, once the shots start falling everything will be fine.



Keep increasing the foul margin. #Illini — Josh Agrest (@OhMyJosh22) March 20, 2026

#illini using that size to get all those fouls on Penn. at this rate could foul out the whole team 😂😂 — Real Dan Man 🇺🇸 (@Real_Dan_Man) March 20, 2026

Ben Humrichous with a downtown hit

Early Ben Humrichous 3 a good sign for Illinois. Puts Illinois up 12-8 with 13:45 left in 1st half. #Illini #MarchMadness — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 20, 2026

Dominating down low

Nobody in the post for the Quakers. Let Andrej go to the basket all night long. #Illini pic.twitter.com/OUUISpxdL4 — Kurtis Allen 🎙️ (@kurtisallen) March 20, 2026

ATTACK THE PAINT! THIS IS INFURIATING!! #Illini — Aarman Sethi (@asethi03) March 20, 2026

Here comes Penn

I keep hoping this #Illini team will eventually get tired of building big leads before blowing them but apparently it’s just really fun to do — Kevin Jameson (@Bigo311) March 20, 2026

Can they please stop chucking threes and weak 2 footers?? They do this every game after getting a good lead. COME ON. #ILLINI — Nikki (@IlliniBeliever) March 20, 2026

Get lead: Get lazy. Bad shots. #illini — Illini Fan Mike (@Michael13680356) March 20, 2026

A 13-point lead has dwindled to four. Same story from the Wisconsin game, but a different opponent. #Illini — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) March 20, 2026

*inside the Illini huddle*



“I really like what you’re doing. It’s working well. Let’s change it up!” — SKS (@SteveKSnider) March 20, 2026

Mirk making plays

#Illini fans here in Greenville are giving David Mirkovic a standing ovation as he checks out.



Mirkovic has 12 points and eight rebounds in 14 minutes. — Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) March 20, 2026

David Mirkovic is on a mission tonight. He’s got 12 and 8 already. #Illini — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) March 20, 2026

David Mirkovic is an absolute DAWG!



12 points

8 rebounds #Illini — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) March 20, 2026

David Mirkovic, ladies and gentlemen.



The #Illini freshman just went for 17 points and 10 rebounds IN THE FIRST HALF of his NCAA Tournament debut.



Illinois leads Penn 40-30 at the break.



(File photo from Illinois Athletics) pic.twitter.com/B17Uv70AAS — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 20, 2026

Ten-point cushion at the break

Halftime!#Illini 40 Penn: 30#MarchMadness —  Someone That Travels Cities Like Magellan  (@GatoradeMVP) March 20, 2026

Through everything, they're still up 10 and they haven't even played great. #Illini https://t.co/gv1DXlf1nt — Brandon Bender (@brandonmbender) March 20, 2026

Starting to pull away ...

5-0 burst from the #Illini into the under 16 TO and it’s the largest Illinois lead of the night at 14 (52-38).



Keaton Wagler joins David Mirkovic as the only Illini players in double figures with 10. — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) March 20, 2026

Keep seeing it down low and inside and we’re gonna run away with this game.#Illini #MarchMadness — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) March 20, 2026

Having some fun

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