Social Media Reacts to Illinois' Rout of Penn in the NCAA Tournament
In this story:
Illinois (25-8) opened its NCAA Tournament run Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina, with the kind of performance it needed, pulling away from Penn in the second half for a convincing 105-70 win.
For much of the first half, the game was competitive. Penn played with energy, hit enough shots to stay close and did a good job keeping Illinois from fully settling in offensively. The Illini controlled the game, but their 40-30 halftime lead didn't feel irreversible, especially in March, when even favorable matchups can turn tense in a hurry.
That changed quickly after the break.
Illinois came out of halftime looking sharper, faster and much more connected on the offensive end. The floor opened up, the ball moved with purpose and the Illini started turning good possessions into great ones. What had been a manageable 10-point game quickly became a lopsided one as Illinois overwhelmed Penn with its shot-making, size and overall talent. The Illini scored 60 points in the second half and never gave the Quakers a real chance to climb back into it.
Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic once again led the way for Illinois, continuing what has become a familiar trend. Wagler gave the Illini a major boost with his scoring and floor-spacing, knocking down shots and helping stretch Penn’s defense. His ability to make quick decisions and stay under control helped Illinois find its rhythm offensively, especially once the game began to open up in the second half.
Mirkovic was just as important, particularly around the basket. He scored efficiently, finished through contact and made his presence felt on the glass. Penn struggled to match Illinois physically inside, and Mirkovic took full advantage. As the second half wore on, that interior edge became more and more obvious, and Illinois kept building on it.
More than anything, this game was a reminder of how dangerous Illinois can be when its offense gets rolling. The Illini have the ability to score in bunches, and once they found their rhythm after halftime, the Quakers simply could not keep up. Illinois got quality looks from multiple spots on the floor, played with pace and turned a relatively competitive first half into a runaway.
For Illinois, it was exactly how a higher seed should handle an opening-round game. There were some uneven moments early, but the response after halftime was authoritative. The Illini defended well enough, rebounded with authority and showed once again that their offensive ceiling can be difficult for almost anyone to handle.
Now Illinois moves on, and it does so with momentum. If Wagler and Mirkovic continue to play at this level and the offense keeps producing as it did in the second half, the Illini will be a difficult team to deal with as the tournament continues. And after a comfortable opening round win, social media had plenty to say about it.
The door is wide open
Kylan Boswell gets the party started
Fouls starting to pile up for Penn
Ben Humrichous with a downtown hit
Dominating down low
Here comes Penn
Mirk making plays
Ten-point cushion at the break
Starting to pull away ...
Having some fun
On to the next
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.