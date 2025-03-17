Social Media Sounds Off About Illini Women's NCAA Tournament Berth
Whatever Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green and her staff are doing, it's working.
The Illini weathered the storm of a 2024-25 season that could have been sunk by injuries and instead went 21-9 (11-7 Big Ten) and, on Selection Sunday, secured their second NCAA Tournament berth in three years under Green.
Illinois earned a No. 8 seed and will play ninth-seeded Creighton (26-6, 16-2 Big East) in Austin, Texas, on Saturday (6:15 p.m., on ESPNews).
Last season Illinois missed the NCAAs but won the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT).
The Illini's seed for this season's NCAAs might have fallen short of their highest expectations after the team, exhausted and limping to the finish, dropped its last four games. But a span of 16 days between their Big Ten Tournament loss to Nebraska and Saturday's matchup with the Bluejays should do wonders for their energy and preparation as they put their foot to the floor for the final lap of the season.
In the meantime, a Selection Sunday watch party at Memorial Stadium's 77 Club in Champaign drew a crowd, whose eager anticipation quickly turned into revelry shared with the Illini themselves. Many of those who couldn't attend hopped on social media to give their finest takes on the Illinois women, their tournament draw and more. Here are the best of them: