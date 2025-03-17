Illini now

Social Media Sounds Off About Illini Women's NCAA Tournament Berth

Illinois earned an eight seed and a first-round matchup with ninth-seeded Creighton on Saturday in Austin, Texas

Jason Langendorf

Illinois' Adalia McKenzie (24) and Kendall Bostic (44) celebrate McKenzie's basket during the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
Illinois' Adalia McKenzie (24) and Kendall Bostic (44) celebrate McKenzie's basket during the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whatever Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green and her staff are doing, it's working.

The Illini weathered the storm of a 2024-25 season that could have been sunk by injuries and instead went 21-9 (11-7 Big Ten) and, on Selection Sunday, secured their second NCAA Tournament berth in three years under Green.

Illinois earned a No. 8 seed and will play ninth-seeded Creighton (26-6, 16-2 Big East) in Austin, Texas, on Saturday (6:15 p.m., on ESPNews).

Last season Illinois missed the NCAAs but won the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT).

The Illini's seed for this season's NCAAs might have fallen short of their highest expectations after the team, exhausted and limping to the finish, dropped its last four games. But a span of 16 days between their Big Ten Tournament loss to Nebraska and Saturday's matchup with the Bluejays should do wonders for their energy and preparation as they put their foot to the floor for the final lap of the season.

In the meantime, a Selection Sunday watch party at Memorial Stadium's 77 Club in Champaign drew a crowd, whose eager anticipation quickly turned into revelry shared with the Illini themselves. Many of those who couldn't attend hopped on social media to give their finest takes on the Illinois women, their tournament draw and more. Here are the best of them:

Waiting, watching, wondering ...

The moment of truth

Details, details

For the win(s)

A little extra swag

All in the FamILLy

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's NCAA Tournament Draw

Illini Women's Recruit Destiny Jackson Named Gatorade Player of the Year

A Look Back on Illinois Basketball's 2024 Big Ten Tournament Title

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

Home/Basketball