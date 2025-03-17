Illini now

Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's NCAA Tournament Draw

The internet never sleeps – especially on Selection Sunday – so social media was abuzz about the Illini headed into March Madness

Jason Langendorf

Feb 25, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; an Illinois Fighting Illini fan dons a basketball during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
The wait is over. The wait for March Madness. The wait for NCAA Tournament seeding. The wait for the matchups (sort of). Most importantly to some, the wait to learn what this Illinois team (21-12) is truly made of.

Inconsistent doesn't begin to describe the Illini's regular season and conference tournament cameo. Volatile? Getting warmer. Nuclear? Now we're getting somewhere.

And Illini fans should remember: That's OK. These are, largely, teenagers. Still pups. And they're figuring this thing out on the fly. And need Illini Nation be reminded, hand-wringing over the difference between a 5 and a 6 seed is light years away from where the program had been only a decade ago. The times they are a-changin' (for the better).

But the announcement of Illinois receiving a 6 seed, landing in the Midwest region (with games in Milwaukee and Indianapolis through the Elite Eight) and drawing the winner of play-in opponents Texas-Xavier was bound to get a reaction from social media – from good to bad and clownish to icily serious.

What follows is the best Illini-infused material that social media had to offer on college basketball's day of day's:

I wanna be elected

The Illini alums weigh in

Doing the math

Welcome to Brad's world

Let the good times troll

The analysis is strong in this one

Movie night

A rematch/crop report

Remembering a Selection Sunday legend

