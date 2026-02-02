Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball Taking Its Revenge on Nebraska
If there was ever a game that felt like it needed a sequel, this was it.
Illinois walked into Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday night with a very clear memory still fresh in its mind: The last time these two teams met, Nebraska stole a win in Champaign on a buzzer beater that left the Illini stunned. Different building, same opponent, same stakes. Only this time, Illinois made sure there was no dramatic ending left on the table.
Nebraska wasted absolutely no time reminding everyone why it’s one of the most dangerous shooting teams in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers came out firing from deep, turning the first half into a three-point shooting clinic. Illinois tried a little bit of everything defensively, including mixing in zone looks to slow the bleeding, but Nebraska continued to find open shooters thanks to sharp ball movement and a few Illini defensive miscommunications. By the break, the numbers were wild: 33 of Nebraska’s 39 first-half points came from three-point range. If it felt unsustainable, that’s because it was.
Still, Illinois hung around – even with Keaton Wagler enduring a rare rough first half. The Illini didn’t panic, didn’t force the issue and, most importantly, didn’t let the game spiral away from them.
Then halftime ended, and Wagler flipped the switch.
The freshman guard came out of the locker room like someone who remembered exactly how the first matchup ended. Wagler took over the second half, scoring 23 points after the break while attacking from all three levels. He knocked down timely threes, bullied his way to the free-throw line and consistently delivered when Illinois needed a response. When Nebraska sent help, the Illini calmly moved the ball, punished double teams and turned good possessions into great ones.
Just as important as the offensive surge was what Illinois did defensively.
The Illini locked in after halftime, taking away Nebraska’s clean looks and forcing the Huskers to work for everything. The wide-open threes that rained down in the first half disappeared, replaced by contested shots late in the clock. Illinois communicated better, rotated with purpose and turned the game into a grind – a grind Nebraska never fully adjusted to.
By the final media timeout, the script had completely flipped. What started as a track meet became an execution contest, and Illinois was clearly the more composed team.
When the final horn sounded on a 78-69 Illinois victory, it marked more than just another road win. It was revenge, resilience and growth wrapped into one. The Illini avenged their earlier loss, conquered one of the Big Ten’s toughest road environments and extended their winning streak to 11 straight – no buzzer beater required.
