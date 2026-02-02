Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball Taking Its Revenge on Nebraska

If there was ever a game that felt like it needed a sequel, this was it.



Illinois walked into Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday night with a very clear memory still fresh in its mind: The last time these two teams met, Nebraska stole a win in Champaign on a buzzer beater that left the Illini stunned. Different building, same opponent, same stakes. Only this time, Illinois made sure there was no dramatic ending left on the table.

Nebraska wasted absolutely no time reminding everyone why it’s one of the most dangerous shooting teams in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers came out firing from deep, turning the first half into a three-point shooting clinic. Illinois tried a little bit of everything defensively, including mixing in zone looks to slow the bleeding, but Nebraska continued to find open shooters thanks to sharp ball movement and a few Illini defensive miscommunications. By the break, the numbers were wild: 33 of Nebraska’s 39 first-half points came from three-point range. If it felt unsustainable, that’s because it was.

Still, Illinois hung around – even with Keaton Wagler enduring a rare rough first half. The Illini didn’t panic, didn’t force the issue and, most importantly, didn’t let the game spiral away from them.



Then halftime ended, and Wagler flipped the switch.

The freshman guard came out of the locker room like someone who remembered exactly how the first matchup ended. Wagler took over the second half, scoring 23 points after the break while attacking from all three levels. He knocked down timely threes, bullied his way to the free-throw line and consistently delivered when Illinois needed a response. When Nebraska sent help, the Illini calmly moved the ball, punished double teams and turned good possessions into great ones.

Just as important as the offensive surge was what Illinois did defensively.



The Illini locked in after halftime, taking away Nebraska’s clean looks and forcing the Huskers to work for everything. The wide-open threes that rained down in the first half disappeared, replaced by contested shots late in the clock. Illinois communicated better, rotated with purpose and turned the game into a grind – a grind Nebraska never fully adjusted to.

A Jake Davis staple 👌



1H 4:02 | Illinois 28, Nebraska 22 pic.twitter.com/xvCDouxnyQ — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 1, 2026

By the final media timeout, the script had completely flipped. What started as a track meet became an execution contest, and Illinois was clearly the more composed team.

When the final horn sounded on a 78-69 Illinois victory, it marked more than just another road win. It was revenge, resilience and growth wrapped into one. The Illini avenged their earlier loss, conquered one of the Big Ten’s toughest road environments and extended their winning streak to 11 straight – no buzzer beater required.

And, naturally, once Illinois walked out of Lincoln with the win, social media had all kinds of stuff to say about it:

Anyone wanna guard this guy?

I love watching Pryce Sandfort shoot a basketball. pic.twitter.com/QChu7FLV0p — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) February 1, 2026

Pryce Sandfort has been a stud for Nebraska this season.



So much better than Josh Dix has been at Creighton. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) February 1, 2026

Rought start at the charity stripe

Giving up easy points at the free-throw line #illini — Real Dan Man 🇺🇸 (@Real_Dan_Man) February 1, 2026

#illini have been one of the better FT shooting teams in the country, but the last game and a half have been rough from the stripe. — Ryan Easterling (@RyanEasterling) February 1, 2026

Still missing Bam

Love the zone! Someone besides Wagler needs to step up today. Who will it be with Boswell out?? #illini — Benchpressers (@Benchpressers) February 1, 2026

Really missing veteran presence and calmness of Bam so far. Several #Illini rattled early. Credit Nebraska for great defense and effort/energy so far. — Ryan Huffer (@ryhuff13) February 1, 2026

Big Z is a problem

Zvonimir Ivisic throws it down for @IlliniMBB



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/kJ4GY2hJwV — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 1, 2026

Omg.



WHAT A PLAY BY BIG Z!!!!#Illini — Writing Illini (@WritingIlliniFS) February 1, 2026

It is probably easier to make a shot over a water tower than Zvonimir Ivisic — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) February 1, 2026

What a defensive play by Big Z!!!! #illini #illinimbb — Illini Hoops 25 (@Illinihoops94) February 1, 2026

An absolute sniper

We’ve got a 🗣️ CORNER THREE 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/hno4c5lJ7f — Barstool Illini (@BarstoolILL) February 1, 2026

Tomi, how did you do that?

This pass from Tomislav Ivisic is up there with the best passes you’ll ever see pic.twitter.com/5dasq5qpu9 — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) February 1, 2026

That was one of the best assists I’ve ever seen from Tomislav Ivisic. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) February 1, 2026

One of the best touch passes you’ll see. Insane feel from Ivisic. — Mike LaTulip (@LaTulip_Mike) February 1, 2026

Wagler does it again

Keaton Wagler has so clearly grown into a college superstar that can take over any game.



Probably the biggest upside swinging asset for Illinois to contend this year… — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) February 1, 2026

I’m sorry if this offends, but Keaton Wagler is a top 5 pick in this year’s draft. This kid has handled every obstacle thrown at him and he’s blown it out of the water. The kid has everything #Illini — Evan Collins (@EvanCollins92) February 1, 2026

Keaton Wagler plays like a 5th year graduate senior



Dude is insanely poised for an 18 year old — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) February 1, 2026

No. 1 offense in KenPom history

This is textbook, ball movement is key right now to this lead for illinois. CLOSE this game. Up 11. #illini — Drew Schweitzer (@drewschweitz) February 1, 2026

Soo many options, soo pretty when it’s flowing my goodness #illini — Wyatt McGeary (@Wyatt_McG) February 1, 2026

Another huge win

Does everyone understand that @IlliniMBB just went into a sold out road arena for the second straight Saturday and beat a top-5 team?



And that they could do it again next Saturday night against a top-10 Michigan State (currently 7th)? #Illini — Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) February 1, 2026

#illini will have the most Q1A wins in country. No one else has better road wins. 11 straight wins. Behind Arizona and Michigan no one has better resume than Illinois.



Not only BIG title contender. Final Four and natty contender. Wagler with 28- 5 and 5. Mirk and Tomi clutch — Ryan Evan Schroat (@200ColumnsRy) February 1, 2026

What a great road win!



Nebraska’s Super Bowl.



White out.



Made 11 3’s in 1H. And 15 for the game.



No sweat. #Illini still win by 3 possessions.



Not even close who the better team is. — Matt McCumber (@ILL_Texan) February 1, 2026

11 WINS IN A ROW for #Illini basketball with a 78-69 win at No. 5 Nebraska.



Two top-5 Big Ten road wins in eight days. Has Illinois ever done that in the same SEASON?



Huge second half from Keaton Wagler, finishing with 28 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.



Interested to see… pic.twitter.com/T0JRrrhsQf — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) February 1, 2026

