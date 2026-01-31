Staff Picks: Who Wins No. 9 Illinois at No. 5 Nebraska?

Is it too much to call Sunday's matchup of No. 9 Illinois against No. 5 Nebraska at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln (3 p.m. CT, FS1) a potential pivot point for the remainder of the Big Ten season? Nope. Your eyes don't deceive you.

Regular-season college basketball games don't get a whole lot bigger than this one, especially considering the Illini (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) are currently on a 10-win tear, the Cornhuskers (20-1, 9-1) are coming off the first loss of their spellbinding season and the teams' last meeting was decided on a cannonball three almost at the buzzer – an 83-80 Nebraska win on Dec. 13 in Champaign.

Can Illinois return the favor out on the High Plains? The metrics are calling it another barnburner , at least one coach expects "a war," and you'll see below that even our crack Illinois on SI staff is as divided about as they've ever been on an outcome this season:

Scheduled for a showdown.



📅 Feb. 1

🆚 Nebraska

⏰ 3 p.m. CT

📍Lincoln, Neb.

📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/glCJXI2fCI — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 31, 2026

Jason Langendorf

Illinois' Kylan Boswell is out. Nebraska's Reink Mast and Braden Frager are game-time decisions. The Illini have won 10 in a row, and the Huskers just took their first "L" – but also upended Illinois at home only six weeks ago. How in the world do you pick 'em? Easy: Nebraska had a hot shooting night in Champaign, Illinois' defense is in a better place now, and the Illini are far better equipped to sustain their injury absences than the Huskers are theirs. This is the win that should lift Illinois into the AP poll's top five.

Prediction: Illinois 82, Nebraska 71

Steve Greenberg

Is Mast back for the Huskers? If so, it’s a game changer; there hasn’t been a more valuable player flying under the radar in college basketball. Pryce Sandfort rolls out of bed with a couple of threes already in his line score. Obviously, the Illini are playing well enough to win. Obviously, they’re capable of beating anybody. Maybe a third time against the Huskers – Big Ten Tournament, anyone? – will be the charm.

#Illini Brad Underwood on Nebraska's Pryce Sandfort, who scored 32 points (26 first half points) vs. Illinois in December.



"Yeah, he is going to score. He has the quickest release in college basketball," said Underwood.



"You have to challenge his opportunities. You can't give… pic.twitter.com/mXEW7TvHnC — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) January 31, 2026

Prediction: Nebraska 78, Illinois 75

Jackson Langendorf

Illinois' defensive performance vs. Nebraska in the first go-round was porous. Sandfort being Sandfort was the main reason the Cornhuskers shot 46.2 percent from deep in that one, but it was also due to the Illini's negligence on that end. In the time since, though, Brad Underwood's club has seemingly figured it out – to the tune of 10 straight wins. Toss in the expected dominance on the boards, and Illinois should be able to escape Lincoln with a huge road victory.

Prediction: Illinois 76, Nebraska 74

Pranav Hegde

Illinois has been playing well, but this is a tough spot. Nebraska returns home off a loss, has two extra days of rest and should play with urgency in front of its home crowd. Still, availability matters. It’s unlikely Mast or Frager are anywhere near 100 percent, and that will show over 40 minutes. Also, Mast’s limitations hurt Nebraska inside, while Frager not being fully healthy downsizes the Huskers' potency from the perimeter.

Prediction: Illinois 76, Nebraska 68

Jack Ankony

I didn’t fully buy into the Huskers until their first loss of the season, as odd as that sounds. But leading No. 3 Michigan for 36 minutes on the road without two of their top three scorers really showed me something. I don’t love how Nebraska matches up against Keaton Wagler and Andrej Stojakovic defensively, but its offense is good enough to win a high-scoring nail-biter.

Prediction: Nebraska 78, Illinois 75