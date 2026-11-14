Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Ugly Win Over Sam Houston

After suffering its first loss of the season against Texas Tech, the No. 3-ranked Illinois basketball team returned to the State Farm Center in Champaign intent on getting back in the win column against Sam Houston. However, the Bearkats had other plans, at least for the first 25 minutes.

Despite entering the contest as overwhelming favorites, Illinoisi struggled to put away a pesky Sam Houston squad before eventually pulling away for a 108-86 victory Friday.

The first half was anything but smooth sailing for coach Brad Underwood and the Illini. Sam Houston came out firing from beyond the arc, consistently answering Illinois' attempts to build a comfortable lead.

The Bearkats refused to go away, keeping themselves within striking distance throughout the opening 20 minutes. At halftime, Illinois held just a 45-40 advantage, far from the dominant performance expected against a significantly overmatched opponent.

Unfortunately for the Illini, the start of the second half brought more of the same.



Sam Houston continued to hang around early after the break, knocking down shots and preventing Illinois from establishing complete control. Eventually, however, the Illini's offensive firepower proved too much for the Bearkats to handle.

The extra pass converts into a Zavier Zens' three!



Watch on B1G+ pic.twitter.com/yqqyK44mPN — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 14, 2026

Tomislav Ivisic delivered his best offensive performance of the young season, pouring in 28 points, while Andrej Stojakovic continued his impressive start with 26 points. The duo helped Illinois finally create some separation and turn a surprisingly competitive contest into a comfortable victory.

Perhaps the most encouraging development was Illinois' improvement in taking care of the ball. After turnovers and poor execution contributed to Tuesday's loss against Texas Tech, the Illini committed just six turnovers Friday.

However, the defensive performance again left plenty to be desired. Sam Houston connected on 14 three-pointers, exposing some concerning weaknesses that Illinois will need to address moving forward.

Ultimately, Illinois did what it was supposed to do, improving to 3-1 and securing a much-needed bounce-back victory. It wasn't always pretty, but a win is a win.

The competition is about to get significantly tougher, though, as the Illini head to Durham for a showdown against No. 2 Duke on Tuesday. Illinois will need to clean up its defensive issues if it hopes to pull off the upset against one of the nation's best teams.

But those concerns can wait until Tuesday. For now, the Illini faithful can celebrate another victory, even if Friday's win was a little uglier than expected.

An evening of orange and blue!

6 hours straight of illini — Champaign Showers (@217Showers) November 13, 2026

The freshman get it started

Coleman kicks it out to Williams for a three for the #Illini's first points of the game. — Evy York (@evy_york2) November 14, 2026

Tough start

#Illini have missed 4 of first five shot attempts from floor. Sam Houston has early 5-3 lead with 17:40 left in first half. — Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) November 14, 2026

Sam Houston 10, #Illini 8. 15:47 1H



Illinois defense sketchy, SHSU 3-for-3 at the rim.



Underwood goes to the bench early with Zens, Vaaks, and Big Z.



Ivisic twin towers on the floor together.



Lincoln Williams sits with 2 fouls. — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) November 14, 2026

Under-16 Media Timeout:



No. 3 Illinois 8

Sam Houston 10



Slow start for the #Illini. Tomislav still can't make a 3 out of the pick-and-pop. — Illini Tribute | Hoops (@IlliniTribute) November 14, 2026

That's levitation, homes!

Wow - Stefan Vaaks with a big time chase down block. #Illini are kind of scuffling though. — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) November 14, 2026

No range from 15 feet

The #Illini are 11 of their last 24 from the free throw line — Zeno ‘Jeno’ Jo (@jenozenojeno) November 14, 2026

Defense flexing its muscles

#illini crank up the defensive pressure, get some steals, and dominating up tempo transition offense



Illinois up 31-21 after a close start.



This team is very different than last year! — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) November 14, 2026

Illinois kicks it up a notch on defense, now has 11 points off of 8 SHSU turnovers.



Quentin Coleman has 3 steals #Illini 31, Sam Houston 21. 8:27 1H. — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) November 14, 2026

#Illini are seriously ball hawking on defense. They’ve turned SHSU over 8 times (32% TO rate) already.



They have their biggest lead of the night at 31-21. — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) November 14, 2026

9-0 #Illini run with Illinois really turning up pressure on Sam Houston by running the floor. Illinois leads 29-19 with under 9 minutes left in first half. — Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) November 14, 2026

Another heinous half

Another uninspiring first half for Illinois. #Illini — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) November 14, 2026

This simply can't happen. That was a gross 20 minutes of hoops #illini pic.twitter.com/cwJksM9Diw — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) November 14, 2026

Lazy. Sloppy. And lack of effort on the glass.



With as big as the #illini are its unacceptable to be this bad on the glass. Sam Houston State is literally getting offensive rebounds at will.



Thats what is keeping them in this game. 45-40 #illlini lead. Mirkovic SORELY MISSED — Ryan Evan Schroat (@200ColumnsRy) November 14, 2026

Not watching, because on plus, but not thrilled with the score. Is it as bad as that looks? #illini — Melissa Holder (@MBHolder21) November 14, 2026

45-40 at the half. Illinois is not a first half team?



Not playing well again in the first half tonight — Brad Sturdy (@Sturdy32) November 14, 2026

Yikes. Still can’t rebound, defense isn’t great. Just a rough end to the half. We are going to have guys fall way out of the rotation when Mirk returns. Take care of business and get through tonight. Uninspired 1st half after the TT game. — Illini Fan Card Collector (@CardIllini) November 14, 2026

Anyone else worried yet?

Enel St. Bernard's dunk puts Sam Houston briefly ahead by 1. Tomislav Ivisic counters with three-pointer.#Illini lead 59-57 with 15:29 left in second half. pic.twitter.com/st2FMqKhQf — Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) November 14, 2026

Ok what is going on? The #Illini now trail to SAM HOUSTON in the SECOND HALF. — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) November 14, 2026

God, I’m glad I don’t have B10+ …. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 #illini — Mark Gregorito (@M9669G) November 14, 2026

Alright fine I admit that Illinois isn’t unstoppable — Greg Waddell (@gwizzy12) November 14, 2026

Big Z for THREE!

Big Z with his first 3PM since March 13th...filthy pass by Vaaks #illini pic.twitter.com/uskay8E2su — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) November 14, 2026

Big Z 3 ???? WOW ! #Illini — Randall Blump IV (@howBoutDemSox) November 14, 2026

A world of hurt

Oh joy another freak accident injury! #illini — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) November 14, 2026

#illini Tomislav Ivisic takes an elbow to the face.



He went to the locker room



Illinois up 72-65 with 11:51 left pic.twitter.com/EZQSV75SBx — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) November 14, 2026

Tomislav Ivisic down after a clash for the rebound off a missed Stojakovic free throw.



Review ongoing. — Zeno ‘Jeno’ Jo (@jenozenojeno) November 14, 2026

A Big Z breakout

2 blocks, 2 steals, a dunk and a made three. Is this the complete Zvonimir Ivisic experience?#Illini — Elliot Casey (@ElliotCasey3) November 14, 2026

Illinois is getting effort plays from Zvonimir Ivisic, really giving them a lift on both ends. #Illini 76, Sam Houston 65. 10:35 2H. — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) November 14, 2026

Shoutout to Big Z



Great bounce back tonight #Illini — Illini Isaac (@IMAbrose) November 14, 2026

Stojakovic stays in fifth gear

After missing a free throw, Zvonimir Ivisic makes up with a block shot, which leads to an Andrej Stojakovic fast break bucket #Illini to 82-69 over Sam Houston. 9 minutes left pic.twitter.com/Iq3uuGCX10 — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) November 14, 2026

Big Z defense leads to a nasty Drej euro #illini pic.twitter.com/G2LJXwRY3c — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) November 14, 2026

Thank God for Andrej Stojakovic #illini — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) November 14, 2026

Tomi Time

A quiet 26 points from Tomi tonight. #Illini — Bradley Zimmerman (@B_RadZimm) November 14, 2026

Obviously, Sam Houston's scouting report said to leave Tomislav Ivisic open at the three point line.



He is 6-for-14, all wide open looks. #Illini. — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) November 14, 2026

Career high 26 points for Tomislav Ivisic with 6 3PM #illini pic.twitter.com/0xuafiZUmQ — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) November 14, 2026

Bring your helmets to Durham

Duke is going to roll my #Illini in Cameron on Tuesday. They are not even close to ready. — Patrick O’ Dowd; #1 Chairshot Villain (@WrestlngRealist) November 14, 2026

Tell 'em, Jon

Illinois Basketball.



Here Comes The Paign. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 14, 2026