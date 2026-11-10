Brad Underwood on Teams Trying to Keep Up With Illinois' Tempo: 'Good Luck'

In 2026-27, Illinois has its pedal to the floorboard – at all times. To put it in perspective, if the Illini, who had 87 possessions in the win over Penn on Thursday , averaged that number for the year (which we realize won’t be happening, but bear with us), they would be the fastest team in the country … by 10 possessions.

The current No. 1 team in adjusted tempo is Alabama, per KenPom . The Crimson Tide are currently at 77.0 possessions per game (adjusted for opponent). The disparity between Bama and an Illini team that theoretically gets in 87 possessions a game would match the difference between the Tide and the 360th-fastest team in college basketball. And there are only 365 teams in Division I.

That’s how fast Illinois is playing. There is a reason coaches and players are saying they’ve never seen anything like it : because almost no one has. And coach Brad Underwood hopes, seemingly with every ounce of his being, that opponents try to flip the Illini’s pace back on them.

Brad Underwood on Illinois' pace: 'We're going to run and run and run'

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“God, I pray every night that everybody wants to do that with us,” Underwood said of teams trying to run with the Illini, ahead of the Texas Tech matchup . “Good luck. We’re going to run and run and run. I don’t know what that was [against Penn]? Eighty-seven possessions? I couldn’t ask for anything more than that.

“So I hope people want to do that with us. We practice it every single day. We can do it for 40 minutes. That’s the discipline we’re trying to instill. And so, again, it goes back to an earlier question. The start of the game, when teams are fresh, they’re going to make some baskets. And they’re going to make some runs. But over the course of 40 minutes, I hope we get to that 90-possession game at some point.”

There are notable concerns: The Illini’s up-tempo scheme earns them easy buckets. But with a fast-paced game, open looks and layups quickly present themselves more often to both teams.

Opponents can also grab a make out of the rim and fire the ball down court for a quick shot. Penn, a team that ranks No. 12 in adjusted tempo (ahead of Illinois for now), did it to the Illini early in the game on Thursday.

But Underwood’s point is that Illinois will wear teams down. Sure, the Quakers used their experience in Fran McCaffery’s high-octane offense to stay within a point halfway through the first half. But when they checked the scoreboard at the break, they were down 23. And they lost by 42.

Teams can only weather the storm for so long against Illinois – or that's Underwood's belief, anyway. And it has been the case through two games. But, again, it’ll be interesting to see how the Illini fare against high-major foes.

Why Illinois' real concern shouldn't be other fast-paced teams

Nov 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley looks on during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Alabama, which is consistently one of the fastest teams in the country (not on the regular-season docket this year, though), run all 40 minutes with Illinois? Who has the advantage in that scenario? Who knows? But does it really matter when the Illini can also beat you so many other ways?

Illinois' primary concern should be the teams that can slow it down: UConn, Duke, Michigan State, even Iowa. How does the Illini offense translate against elite defenses that force teams to play in the halfcourt?

Texas Tech, in a way, will be a test in that department. The Red Raiders are one of the slowest teams in the country. If Illinois dissects Texas Tech in the halfcourt, then this offense may be sustainable against all foes (although, with the Red Raiders’ lack of size, the Illini arguably shouldn’t have a problem either way). If it stalls, though, there may be cause for concern.