Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Win Over Penn State at The Palestra
Illinois rang in the new year by doing something very Big Ten-coded: winning a rock fight on the road in a historic gym while scoring just enough points to make everyone mildly uncomfortable.
The Illini’s 73-65 win over Penn State at The Palestra wasn’t exactly an offensive fireworks show. This was more of a “defense, patience, and vibes” kind of night. Slow pace, tough whistles, long possessions and a final score that felt like it came straight out of a 2009 box score. For Illinois, that’s not necessarily a bad thing – but it did stand out.
Illinois jumped out early, playing with purpose and energy despite the neutral-site-but-not-really environment. The Illini looked sharp defensively from the opening tip, cutting off driving lanes and forcing Penn State into tough, contested looks. The offense, meanwhile, was functional but not exactly flowing. Shots were there – they just didn’t feel like going in at a high clip.
Some of that rhythm disappeared when Keaton Wagler ran into foul trouble. Illinois didn’t implode, but the offense definitely downshifted into a gear or two. The Illini were still in charge – just not pulling away like many expected.
If the offense was stuck in first, Zvonimir Ivisic made sure the defense stayed in overdrive. Ivsic spent the night rejecting shots at the rim like he had a personal vendetta against layups. Penn State guards repeatedly challenged him, only to be reminded – loudly – that this was a terrible idea. The paint was closed, the key was locked and the rim was under Illini protection.
The second half felt like a long exercise in control. Illinois hovered around a double-digit lead for much of the night, but Penn State stayed just close enough to keep fans and timelines engaged. Every mini run was answered calmly. No panic. No rush. Just another stop, another rebound, another possession burned off the clock.
For Brad Underwood, there isn’t much to complain about. The defense traveled. The team stayed composed. The Illini walked out of a college basketball venue that has arguably seen more upsets than any other with a win to open the new year. There are still things to clean up offensively – and the schedule is only going to get tougher – but this felt like progress, even at a 73-point plateau. And although, Illini fans are never satisfied, there was plenty of praise going around on social media after that hard-fought road win.
What could be better?
Big Z or Dikembe Mutumbo?
Wagler is so cold
Mihailo Petrovic getting some run
Andrej Stojakovic is a hooper
Tomi continues to struggle
Godspeed, Captain
Shoutout to Missouri!
Winners win
Tell 'em, Jon
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.