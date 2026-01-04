Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Win Over Penn State at The Palestra

Illinois rang in the new year by doing something very Big Ten-coded: winning a rock fight on the road in a historic gym while scoring just enough points to make everyone mildly uncomfortable.

The Illini’s 73-65 win over Penn State at The Palestra wasn’t exactly an offensive fireworks show. This was more of a “defense, patience, and vibes” kind of night. Slow pace, tough whistles, long possessions and a final score that felt like it came straight out of a 2009 box score. For Illinois, that’s not necessarily a bad thing – but it did stand out.

Illinois jumped out early, playing with purpose and energy despite the neutral-site-but-not-really environment. The Illini looked sharp defensively from the opening tip, cutting off driving lanes and forcing Penn State into tough, contested looks. The offense, meanwhile, was functional but not exactly flowing. Shots were there – they just didn’t feel like going in at a high clip.

Some of that rhythm disappeared when Keaton Wagler ran into foul trouble. Illinois didn’t implode, but the offense definitely downshifted into a gear or two. The Illini were still in charge – just not pulling away like many expected.

Complementary basketball.



Active hands from David lead to an exclamation point dunk for Z! pic.twitter.com/B7YzWiZfiJ — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 4, 2026

If the offense was stuck in first, Zvonimir Ivisic made sure the defense stayed in overdrive. Ivsic spent the night rejecting shots at the rim like he had a personal vendetta against layups. Penn State guards repeatedly challenged him, only to be reminded – loudly – that this was a terrible idea. The paint was closed, the key was locked and the rim was under Illini protection.

The second half felt like a long exercise in control. Illinois hovered around a double-digit lead for much of the night, but Penn State stayed just close enough to keep fans and timelines engaged. Every mini run was answered calmly. No panic. No rush. Just another stop, another rebound, another possession burned off the clock.

For Brad Underwood, there isn’t much to complain about. The defense traveled. The team stayed composed. The Illini walked out of a college basketball venue that has arguably seen more upsets than any other with a win to open the new year. There are still things to clean up offensively – and the schedule is only going to get tougher – but this felt like progress, even at a 73-point plateau. And although, Illini fans are never satisfied, there was plenty of praise going around on social media after that hard-fought road win.

What could be better?

Some nice seats at the Palestra pic.twitter.com/kS86JpLdXy — Pranav Hegde (@pranav_hegde23) January 4, 2026

College hoop at the Palestra. Can’t beat it pic.twitter.com/4y6PnZCIGZ — Bleeding Gums Murray (@dropkick_murray) January 4, 2026

Big Z or Dikembe Mutumbo?

The xFG% of a paint look against Zvonimir Ivisic has to be nearing 0% — Zvonislavid Petrojakovilic (@illinipassports) January 4, 2026

Zvonimir Ivisic is the greatest shot blocker of all time.



Even better than Nnana Egwu



Keep up the pressure Illinois. — Oddball Sports (@OddB_Sports) January 4, 2026

Zvonimir Ivisic this season pic.twitter.com/oQaMrXwNgC — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) January 4, 2026

Wagler is so cold

Keaton Wagler step-back three is nasty work. 😮‍💨 — SKS (@SteveKSnider) January 4, 2026

Keaton Wagler's at it again 👀



10-0 run for @IlliniMBB 🔥pic.twitter.com/WSDFZiVxLP — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 4, 2026

Keaton Wagler in this game for the #Illini 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sh8LBoVvF8 — Kellen “KellDawg” Sherman (@KShermanSports) January 4, 2026

Mihailo Petrovic getting some run

I need to know what Mahailo Petrovic did to get in Brad Underwood’s doghouse. Has to be more to it than just sucking at defense. — SKS (@SteveKSnider) January 4, 2026

Petrovic to Mirkovic fastbreak #EUROVISION. That’s why you bring 77 in — Zvonislavid Petrojakovilic (@illinipassports) January 4, 2026

Andrej Stojakovic is a hooper

After Andrej Stojakovic’s driving layup even from up here in the “rafters” you could see Brad Underwood urging the bench to continue to drive the ball. #Illini — Tyler Cottingham (@TylerCott) January 4, 2026

Tomi continues to struggle

We need to put Tomislav Ivisic's photo on a milk carton. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) January 4, 2026

Tomislav Ivisic in three Big Ten games this season:



- 24.3 minutes per game

- 3.3 points per game

- 3.0 rebounds per game

- 20% from the floor

- 20% from three



ILL’s supporting cast is much improved but they need Tomi back to normal sooner rather than later — Greg Waddell (@gwizzy12) January 4, 2026

It has been a rough game for Tomislav Ivisic, to say the least. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) January 4, 2026

It’s concerning that Tomislav Ivisic just disappears every other game. — SKS (@SteveKSnider) January 4, 2026

Godspeed, Captain

Dear Mother —



I'm writing to you from enemy territory, a place we've just taken after a fierce battle with the Nittany Lions.



We fought bravely, and by God's grace, we were victorious. Even with misfires this unit found a way.



I’ll be home by day break.



— KB — Capt. Kylan Boswell (@CaptKyBoswell) January 4, 2026

Shoutout to Missouri!

For those keeping track at home for CBB resume boosts, Missouri…yes, that Missouri team that just lost to the #Illini by a billion in St. Louis…just beat defending national champ and #22 Florida today in CoMo. — Matt McCumber (@ILL_Texan) January 4, 2026

Winners win

The Illini just keep grinding, and that’s what I love about this team. Sure, the offense looked like a toddler trying to walk, but they found a way to win. Big Z is turning into a beast, and Wagler’s absence showed just how vital he is. Keep it up, boys! 🏀 #Illini — Illinois Fighting Illini | Progrums (@FightingIlliniX) January 4, 2026

Sure wasn’t pretty, but having to play most of the 2H without Wagler will pay dividends down the road for this team. Semi road win and find a way to win in a different way. Enjoy the happy flight home and continue to get better. #Illini — Matt McCumber (@ILL_Texan) January 4, 2026

