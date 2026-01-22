Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Blowout Win Over Maryland
The wagon just keeps rolling for the Illini, and at this point it may need a police escort. Illinois moved to 16-3 overall and 7-1 in Big Ten play with its eighth straight victory, pulling away from Maryland for an 89-70 win after an early stretch of discomfort. What started as a competitive first half eventually turned into a runaway, as the Illini imposed their will and reminded everyone why they have emerged as one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten.
This one didn’t start as smoothly as the final score might suggest. Maryland came into Champaign shorthanded – though not in effort, as it hung around early and did just enough to keep the Orange Krush shifting nervously in the stands. With senior guard Kylan Boswell sidelined by injury, there was a brief feeling-out period as Illinois adjusted its rotations and rhythm. That uneasiness didn’t last long.
Once Andrej Stojakovic found his groove, the game tilted decisively. Stojakovic was electric in the first half, burying four three-pointers and playing with a poise that has become increasingly familiar. He wasn’t forcing shots or hijacking possessions – everything came within the flow. Cuts were timed, spacing was clean and the ball found him exactly where he wanted it. By the time the night ended, Stojakovic had poured in 30 points and firmly stamped himself as the best player on the floor.
Another major story line came from the starting lineup, where Jake Davis made the most of his opportunity. Thrust into a starting role, Davis looked anything but overwhelmed. He knocked down four threes on his way to 12 points, providing exactly the kind of spacing and confidence Illinois needed with Boswell out. His ability to step in seamlessly speaks to both his readiness and the depth Illinois has quietly built.
Defensively, Illinois continued to show why it has been so difficult to beat. Diggy Coit finished with 15 points, but the numbers don’t tell the full story. After an initial scoring burst, he was hounded all night by the Illini, woh forced tough looks and limited his efficiency to 5-for-15 shooting and 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. It was a disciplined, connected defensive effort that never allowed Maryland to gather sustained momentum.
All told, this was exactly the kind of win good teams stack up in January – professional, composed and convincing. Now the challenge ramps up significantly as Illinois heads to face Purdue on the road at Mackey Arena on Saturday. But before the page is turned, social media had plenty to say about the win over Maryland.
