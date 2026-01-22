Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Blowout Win Over Maryland

The wagon just keeps rolling for the Illini, and at this point it may need a police escort. Illinois moved to 16-3 overall and 7-1 in Big Ten play with its eighth straight victory, pulling away from Maryland for an 89-70 win after an early stretch of discomfort. What started as a competitive first half eventually turned into a runaway, as the Illini imposed their will and reminded everyone why they have emerged as one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten.

Another one in the win column. pic.twitter.com/O1gRM9PTxt — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 22, 2026

This one didn’t start as smoothly as the final score might suggest. Maryland came into Champaign shorthanded – though not in effort, as it hung around early and did just enough to keep the Orange Krush shifting nervously in the stands. With senior guard Kylan Boswell sidelined by injury , there was a brief feeling-out period as Illinois adjusted its rotations and rhythm. That uneasiness didn’t last long.

Once Andrej Stojakovic found his groove, the game tilted decisively. Stojakovic was electric in the first half, burying four three-pointers and playing with a poise that has become increasingly familiar. He wasn’t forcing shots or hijacking possessions – everything came within the flow. Cuts were timed, spacing was clean and the ball found him exactly where he wanted it. By the time the night ended, Stojakovic had poured in 30 points and firmly stamped himself as the best player on the floor.

Another major story line came from the starting lineup, where Jake Davis made the most of his opportunity. Thrust into a starting role, Davis looked anything but overwhelmed. He knocked down four threes on his way to 12 points, providing exactly the kind of spacing and confidence Illinois needed with Boswell out. His ability to step in seamlessly speaks to both his readiness and the depth Illinois has quietly built.

Defensively, Illinois continued to show why it has been so difficult to beat. Diggy Coit finished with 15 points, but the numbers don’t tell the full story. After an initial scoring burst, he was hounded all night by the Illini, woh forced tough looks and limited his efficiency to 5-for-15 shooting and 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. It was a disciplined, connected defensive effort that never allowed Maryland to gather sustained momentum.

All told, this was exactly the kind of win good teams stack up in January – professional, composed and convincing. Now the challenge ramps up significantly as Illinois heads to face Purdue on the road at Mackey Arena on Saturday. But before the page is turned, social media had plenty to say about the win over Maryland.

Another new addition?

Boswell will be missed

Kylan Boswell on the bench tonight with that broken hand but #Illini still cooking with gas and cooking the #Terps. pic.twitter.com/AdWs165QAQ — NCAA Eye Test (@CBBEyeTest) January 22, 2026

Tough stretch for Mihailo Petrovic

Mihailo Petrovic gets picked on and nitpicked. It’s unclear why. #Illini — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) January 22, 2026

An 'off night' for Keaton Wagler

Keaton Wagler is 1-8 from three and has only 11 points but with eight minutes left he also has 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Poor shooting night? Flirt with a triple-double. — Robert Rosenthal (@ALionEye) January 22, 2026

Nice take from Wagler. Freshman has a quiet 11/6/6 game so far #illini pic.twitter.com/bWdcaA3xeZ — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) January 22, 2026

Big Z throwing elbows

I don’t believe Zvonimir Ivisic is making many Terrapin friends this evening — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) January 22, 2026

Maryland can't close the gap

Maryland loses to Illinois, 89-70.



The Terps conceded 15 3-pointers, were out-rebounded by 16 and shot only 16 free throws. A promising start ultimately leads to another blowout loss in Big Ten play. — Jake Kauderer (@jakekauderer) January 22, 2026

Jake Davis is locked in

A bucket-getter getting timely buckets

Andrej Stojakovic is the first Illinois player to score 30 against a B1G opponent since Terrence Shannon Jr. #illini pic.twitter.com/GkZFwQHZ1T — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) January 22, 2026

You have to respect how Andrej Stojakovic performed for the Fighting Illini tonight.



Exits the game with a Big Ten career-high 30 points one game after Kylan Boswell’s untimely injury. — College Hoops Database (@CollegeHoopsTIk) January 22, 2026

30 points for Andrej Stojajovic for the first time as an #Illini.



Illinois needed somebody to step into the two-way star role during Kylan Boswell's absence and Stojakovic has done that and then some tonight. — Kyle Tausk (@ktausk13) January 22, 2026

Getting defensive

#illini were a last second garbage time banked in 3 from another game of keeping teams under 70 defensively.



Staff cares about those metrics. Took out starters and let bench players come in with 3 minutes left. Maryland had 59. Scored 11 points in their final possessions. — Ryan Evan Schroat (@200ColumnsRy) January 22, 2026

It’s 8 straight victories for ⁦@IlliniMBB⁩ with an 89-70 win, matching the longest streak in the Brad Underwood era. #Illini have kept all opponents to 70 or fewer points in this stretch. pic.twitter.com/rMbb9MuEoW — Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) January 22, 2026

Finally beat Maryland!

We’re finally beating Maryland convincingly 🥺 #Illini — Illini Natty 🔜 👀 (@deejsmith724) January 22, 2026

Final: Illinois rolls past Maryland 89-70.



Andrej Stojakovic 30 points, 9 RB's, 4-for-7 from three, & a stellar effort on D



David Mirkovic 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists. #Illini hold high-scoring Terps guard Diggy Coit to 5-for-15 from the floor, 1-for-8 from three. — Orange and Blue News (@IllinoisRivals) January 22, 2026

You know this feels good for Brad Underwood. — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) January 22, 2026

On to Purdue

Never in doubt for Illinois. 89-70 performance over Maryland brings their winning streak to 8 games.



A 30 pt outing from Andrej Stojakovic coupled with 3 other Illini scoring in double-figures, they handled business without Kylan Boswell.



Next up - Purdue#Illini | @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/OtpLxbJJJF — Jake Bedell (@JakeBedellTV) January 22, 2026

That’s a W.@IlliniMBB beat Maryland by 19 points, led by @AndrejSto2 and his 30 points and 9 rebounds 🔥😳



Onto Purdue on Saturday!



➡️https://t.co/s72u3AUpi6 pic.twitter.com/ZBqrDQCDNe — Illinois NIL Store (@illinistore) January 22, 2026

