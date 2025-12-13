It has been a hot minute since the phrase "Nebraska basketball" meant something more than a marker on the schedules of Big Ten rivals. But here we are, as Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg – now in his seventh season in Lincoln – has his program humming and on pace for a third 20-win season in a row. The No. 23 Huskers (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) get a chance to find out if their 10-0 start is for real when they meet No. 13 Illinois (8-2, 1-0) in Champaign on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, Peacock).

Meanwhile, the Illini are still in the process of verifying if their own recent resilience – including two wins away from home, one of them over a top-15 Tennessee squad – is a blip on the radar or a harbinger of (potentially) much bigger things to come.



We put it on our crack Illinois on SI crew to make the call in this round of Staff Picks:

Jason Langendorf

Ohio State was all but custom-built for Illinois to steamroll in Columbus on Tuesday, yet the Illini struggled to contain the Buckeyes (OK, mostly Bruce Thornton) before hanging on to notch Big Ten win No. 1. That's why I'm a bit skeptical about how they will react to a Nebraska outfit seemingly designed to stop their exact brand of basketball. After a series of important, emotional games, Illinois is due for a letdown. I'll make the call: It happens Saturday, as Hoiberg Mania spreads across the land.

Prediction: Nebraska 76, Illinois 75

Bringing league play to SFC



🆚 Nebraska

⏰ 3 pm CT

📍State Farm Center

📺 Peacock

🎟️ https://t.co/nPgYALVahs pic.twitter.com/puNlPhGpKa — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 12, 2025

Steve Greenberg

Well, well, look who’s 10-0. Are we supposed to be impressed? OK, fine, we are. The Huskers are coming off a 30-point demolition of Wisconsin – lordy – which followed a 21-point beatdown of Creighton. Has anybody else noticed the Big Ten is really, really good? But somebody has to hand the Huskers an “L.” The Illini race out of the gate faster than you can say “Berke Buyuktuncel” and hold on for a nice win.

Prediction: Illinois 80, Nebraska 68

Highlights of the 88-80 road win in our Big Ten opener vs. Ohio State.https://t.co/FeajvQ2Ryq — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 10, 2025

Jackson Langendorf

Nebraska, which was picked 14th out of 18 Big Ten teams in the preseason poll, has been the surprise of the early college basketball season. It has been a magical 10-game ride, but all good things must come to an end. Will it come Saturday? Illinois is also playing its best basketball of the season, and though the Illini may be challenged, they won’t be knocked off. They are simply too talented and have too much size. Expect the Cornhuskers to stay within striking distance, but Brad Underwood’s club should pull away late.

Prediction: Illinois 80, Nebraska 68

Pranav Hegde

At first glance, Illinois-Nebraska looks like a game fans might chalk up as an easy win. That would be a mistake. This version of the Cornhuskers is tough, physical and perfectly capable of making things uncomfortable. Led by star forward Rienk Mast and backed by an elite defensive unit, Nebraska turns every possession into work. Its blowout win over Wisconsin was no fluke, and that confidence will travel to Champaign. Still, the Illini have more overall talent and are finally getting healthy at the right time. If they stay patient and avoid getting pulled into a rock fight, they should survive late.

Prediction: Illinois 74, Nebraska 70