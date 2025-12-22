Staff Picks: Who Wins No. 18 Illinois vs. Missouri?

The vast majority of Power 5 college basketball programs follow a similar blueprint: Front-load a bunch of NAIA, Division II and fringe DI programs on the schedule to build a nifty-looking record and work out the kinks ahead of a conference season packed with competitive games against similarly skilled opponents.

Not Illinois. Depending on the source, the No. 18 Illini (8-3) – who have faced Texas Tech, Alabama, UConn, Tennessee and Nebraska, among others – have something between a top-25 and a top-10 strength of schedule. Meanwhile, KenPom says Missouri – Illinois' opponent in Monday's annual Braggin' Right game – has faced the fifth-easiest strength of schedule in all of Division I basketball.

SoS can tell us only so much, and it certainly isn't predictive – which is why we tasked our crack Illinois on SI crew to come through with Staff Picks ahead of Illinois vs. Missouri (7 p.m. CT, FS1):

Jason Langendorf

Despite Illinois coach Brad Underwood's indifference to letting one guy go off on his defense , the Illini might want to keep tabs on Mark Mitchell – one of the best rim finishers in college basketball this season – on Monday. He isn't Missouri's only threat, but he's the guy who can derail what otherwise should be a track meet that the Illini win by at least a couple of strides.

Prediction: Illinois 90, Missouri 77

Looking to defend what's ours 🏆



🆚 Missouri

⏰ 7pm CT

📍St. Louis, Mo.

📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/MzNJF33dhQ — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 21, 2025

Steve Greenberg

When the 6-9 guy (Mitchell) and the 6-8 guy (Jacob Crews) are listed as guards, too, it’s just a front – Mizzou’s roster might indicate the Illini are up against a perimeter-oriented foe, but the stats and the physics say otherwise. The Illini should be able to keep bigs on the floor and play this one their way.

Prediction: Illinois 82, Missouri 74

MARK MITCHELL WHAT A SLAM!!



He is averaging 18 PPG this season! pic.twitter.com/GRzB05zqFY — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) December 7, 2025

Jackson Langendorf

Missouri, similar to Illinois, is all offense and very little defense. Mitchell is a load going to the rack, and the Tigers have some shooters who have the ability to catch fire, giving them a puncher’s chance at sticking around and perhaps even shocking the Illini. But considering Illinois’ offensive pieces and its last defensive showing after a full week off (when it shut down Tennessee’s offense), expect the Illini to run away with this one.

Prediction: Illinois 87, Missouri 72

Pranav Hegde

Illinois enters the game with a full week of rest and a chance to show real progress, and Missouri feels like the perfect measuring stick. The Tigers bring a balanced, capable offense that should test an Illinois defense still searching for consistency. On the other end, the Illini should be able to score in bunches against a Missouri unit that can be stressed by pace, physicality and sustained paint pressure. As always, rivalry games have a way of staying uncomfortable longer than expected, but Illinois should make key adjustments and pull away late.

Prediction: Illinois 85, Missouri 73

Jared Shlensky

Missouri has played three legit teams – Notre Dame, Kansas and Minnesota – and lost to two of them. Meanwhile, Illinois has played as tough a schedule as any team in the country. And to top it off, the Illini have had more than a week to prepare for the Tigers after losing a heartbreaker to Nebraska last week. Missouri has had issues scoring against Power 5 programs, which figures to continue against Illinois. Freshman big man David Mirkovic really struggled against the Cornhuskers, but don't be surprised if he bounces back with a big game and finishes with a double-double.

Prediction: Illinois 84, Missouri 70