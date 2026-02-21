Staff Picks: Who Wins No. 10 Illinois vs. UCLA?

It's an inflection point in the 2025-26 season for both No. 10 Illinois and UCLA – but for very different reasons – as the teams prepare to meet Saturday at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles (7 p.m. CT, FOX).



The Illini (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) are healthy, clicking and, if a 36-point win over USC in its own building says anything, peaking at just the right time. The Bruins (17-9, 9-6), meanwhile, are on the verge of meltdown, with an NCAA Tournament berth – and maybe even coach Mick Cronin's job – on the line.

But it's important to consider all the facts. UCLA has fiercely defended its home floor this season, and the physicality of Cronin's teams and the solid size and offensive weaponry of these Bruins – at least on paper – match up surprisingly well with the Illini. UCLA was ranked higher than Illinois in many preseason polls, and there were good reasons for that. We've come a long way since October, but the Illini still have to prove it on the court.



How does our crack Illinois on SI staff think this one plays out? Read below to find out how we picked 'em:

Jason Langendorf

Two teams headed in opposite directions? Tell that to Kansas and Cincinnati. Or UConn and Creighton. Point is, you gotta play the games. Illinois isn't an impenetrable fortress, and UCLA isn't quite a sinking ship. The Bruins match up pretty well, have lost at Pauley just once this season and could channel their collective frustrations and Cronin's orneriness to test the Illini. But Illinois appears locked in again and, in theory has the size, shooting and formula to avoid letting this one get away.

Prediction: Illinois 79, UCLA 74

Making our mark.



🆚 UCLA

⏰ 7 p.m. CT

📍Los Angeles, Calif.

📺 FOX

Steve Greenberg

Mick Cronin keeps losing his cool on Big Ten road trips that are so far from Westwood, it’s almost like it wasn’t what he signed up for when he took the job in 2019. Yeah, well, it’s not going to be a barrel of fun to stay home and get kicked around by a much better, far more focused-seeming Illini team. Illini finish the SoCal sweep.

Prediction: Illinois 81, UCLA 71

Highlights of our 101-65 Big Ten road win at USC at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Jackson Langendorf

UCLA's trip to the Lower Peninsula could not have gone any worse. A 30-point loss to Michigan, followed by a 23-point loss to Michigan State, which culminated in yet another childish rant from Cronin. Unfortunately, the Bruins returned home for a date with yet another juggernaut in Illinois, which is finally healthy and playing its best basketball. UCLA has the size, talent and, yeah, the Xs-and-Os coaching to compete. But will it? Given the chaotic state of the program, that seems unlikely – even on the Bruins' home floor, where they have been excellent this year.

Prediction: Illinois 80, UCLA 68

Pranav Hegde

Illinois is coming off its best performance of the season and, maybe more importantly, is fully healthy for the first time in weeks. That matters in late February. UCLA has talent, but the Bruins are reeling and searching for answers. Expect them to play with desperation at home and keep it competitive early. Still, Illinois’ depth and firepower should win out late in a closer-than-expected road victory.

Prediction: Illinois 77, UCLA 71

Jared Shlesky

It has been a rough week for Cronin. Not only have the Bruins lost back-to-back games by 20-plus, but Cronin might be the first coach ever to eject his own player from a game. Then he plummeted to new a low after the game when he snapped on a reporter for asking a question about MSU's student section. Meanwhile, the Illini have won back-to-back games by 20 points and have their leader back in Kylan Boswell . I'm taking Illinois in this one – by double digits, against a dysfunctional UCLA squad.

Prediction: Illinois 80, UCLA 66

Jack Ankony

UCLA is coming off a rough week, while Illinois just put together one of its most complete games of the season at USC. For those reasons, some may anticipate a big win for the Illini, but I think it’ll be close throughout. The Bruins are 14-1 at home, but they are also on the NCAA Tournament bubble and desperate for a win. Cronin teams typically play strong defense and rebound with physicality, two necessary traits against Illinois. UCLA doesn’t have enough offensive firepower to win this one, but the Bruins will compete.

Prediction: Illinois 74, UCLA 68