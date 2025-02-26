Former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. Sets Career Highs in Breakout Performance
Here's the thing about a certain kind of "controversy": It's only as big as you let it be.
After the snafu at his recent uniform retirement ceremony in Champaign, former Illinois All-American Terrence Shannon Jr. not only turned the moment into a charitable opportunity but also showed how little it needed to affect him on the court.
On Monday, Shannon, now a rookie guard with the Minnesota Timberwolves, posted several career highs and his first NBA double-double in helping lead his club to a 131-128 overtime comeback road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Shannon set new NBA single-game personal bests in points (17), rebounds (10), blocks (two) and minutes (28).
Through the first three months of his rookie year, Shannon was forced to settle for garbage-time minutes off the bench on a veteran roster and shuttled back and forth between Minneapolis and the Timberwolves' G League affiliate in Iowa.
But Timberwolves injuries have led to opportunity, and since Feb. 8 Shannon has averaged 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.4 minutes over seven games.
"Terrence was outstanding," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after Monday's win. "He has got a great body, uses it on both ends of the floor. [He is] smart, uses his downhill ability. There is no wasted motion. It is just downhill, puts his shoulder on you and then finishes through contact, for the most part."
The No. 27 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Shannon has suddenly graduated from bench afterthought to an integral part of Minnesota's future.
The Timberwolves, who are still missing the injured Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, are a middling 32-27 this season after making an appearance in the 2024 Western Conference Finals. But a win over the Thunder, who have been the winningest team in the NBA for much of this season, demonstrates what they're capable of even at less than full strength.
"We really just wanted to win and we got that done," Shannon said. "Just staying together, stacking games. We know we're kind of at the bottom of the Western Conference, so we're just trying to fight our way up."