Terrence Shannon Jr. Leads Timberwolves to Third Straight NBA Summer League Victory
As the familiar adage goes, you learn something new every day. Today, the NBA world learned that Summer League Terrence Shannon Jr. is – contrary to popular belief – not invincible.
Although the former Illini wing managed a game-high 24 points, he coughed up the rock a startling seven times. Nevertheless, Shannon’s full stat line was still impressive at 24 points (6-for-9 from the field), five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and the aforementioned seven turnovers.
With Shannon playing like a big leaguer in the minors, which he essentially is – we’re forced to nitpick his shortcomings. And no, Shannon’s not accustomed to playing on the ball as often as he has in summer league, but that’s no justification for a seven-turnover outing.
On the flip side, Shannon was excellent from long range (3-for-3) and the charity stripe (9-for-9), and most importantly, he led the Minnesota Timberwolves to their third straight win – this time an 89-73 toppling of the Detroit Pistons.
Shannon and his Timberwolves carry their perfect 3-0 summer league record into a 4:00 p.m. (CT) Wednesday matchup with the Phoenix Suns (1-2) to wrap up their scheduled slate in Las Vegas.
With only the top four squads in the summer league earning a trip to the playoffs, the Timberwolves likely need another victory on Wednesday to slide into one of those spots. If not, the Timberwolves will play a consolation game as their fifth and final contest.