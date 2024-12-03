Former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. Showing He's Ready for More in Minnesota
After putting up two dominant performances with the Iowa Wolves, Terrence Shannon Jr. clearly proved that he was too explosive a player to be contained by the G-League.
Shannon, a former Illini guard and 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves first-round pick, had shown moments of brilliance with the big club but struggled to earn floor time before being sent to Iowa on Nov. 19. In Des Moines, Shannon played as if he were out for vengeance, averaging 33.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists before Minnesota recalled him only four days later.
But over the Timberwolves' next four games, Shannon wouldn't set foot on the court. With coach Chris Finch sticking to a tight eight-man rotation, Minnesota went 1-3 over the stretch.
Then came Monday and the Timberwolves' 109-80 blowout of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Finch finally emptied his bench and allowed Shannon a chance to conquer his next medium: gravity.
Against L.A., Shannon notched career highs in minutes (six), points (five), hit a three and snagged a board, but – in an act that has somehow become routine for a player who has averaged just 4.1 minutes in five career NBA games – also gave those in attendance a show.
With just under a minute left in the game, Shannon caught an outlet pass in stride along the right sideline and accelerated through the gears across midcourt.
With only Lakers guard Gabe Vincent between him and the rim, Shannon pounded an in-and-out dribble at the three-point line and screamed into the paint, where he met Lakers big man Christian Koloko at the rim.
Rotating a little too late, Koloko stood no chance to contest and, after leaping and realizing his mistake at the last moment, pulled away and could only watch as Shannon elevated and hammered home a one-handed dunk.
Finch might have been able to justify holding back Shannon while the Timberwolves got off to a 6-3 start, but Minnesota is just 4-7 since and is getting little production from its backcourt beyond the contributions of All-Star Anthony Edwards. Even if Shannon i sn't ready for a starting role, his G-League production alone suggests that he's likely deserving of an expanded role with the parent club.