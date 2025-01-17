Illini now

Michigan State's Tom Izzo Compares Illinois Basketball to 'Celtics or Lakers'

Izzo is taking the threat of the Illini seriously as he prepares his Spartans for Sunday's matchup in East Lansing

Jason Langendorf

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo looks on at practice during men's basketball media day on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo looks on at practice during men's basketball media day on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo likes to fish for the occasional laugh in a media session, especially if his mood is as light as it seemed after the Spartans' 90-85 win over Penn State in East Lansing on Wednesday. So it wasn't hard to pick up what Izzo was putting down when he turned the subject to MSU's next opponent, Illinois.

"We have a long ways to go," Izzo said of his club. "Right now, from what I saw the last two times I watched Illinois, we have the Celtics or the Lakers coming in here, so we have a lot of work to do in the next three or four days."

The message, even if delivered by Izzo with tongue pressed firmly into cheek, was clear: The Illini are no joke.

At first glance, the No. 12 Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten), in the conference driver seat and currently riding a 10-game winning streak, might seem to have little to fear from the 19th-ranked Illini (13-4, 5-2) – especially on their home floor, where MSU hasn't lost in nearly a year.

But Izzo, in his 30th season as the Spartans' head coach, knows enough by now not to pay much mind to rankings, records or standings – especially when his eyes tell him all he needs to know after Illinois' 25-point dismantling of Indiana in Bloomington on Tuesday and 39-point wipeout of Penn State last week.

"I said it at the beginning of the year, I said it in the middle of the year, and I'll say it again: zero," Izzo said when asked about the rankings. "I don't think anybody knows how good anybody is still. We are still seeing some of the most bizarre games, bizarre turnarounds. Illinois goes to Indiana in maybe the worst loss in the history of the arena. ..."

"I'm not resting on anything. I'm not sleeping good on anything. I love my team. I love my guys. Tonight, they did not play as good as they can play, we did not coach as well as we can. We need to do both of those things better in the next three days because we need to get ready for Illinois because they are good."

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

