How Center Tomislav Can Weaponize Illinois' Offense
Between the impressive freshman debuts of Will Riley (31 points), Morez Johnson Jr. (six blocks and eight rebounds in 15 minutes) and Kasparas Jakucionis (11 points, seven assists and five rebounds) for Illinois, it stands to reason that Tomislav Ivisic’s college debut slipped a bit under the radar.
Although Ivisic is listed as a sophomore (part of an NCAA eligibility agreement), Monday’s contest against Eastern Illinois was indeed his first college hoops action.
After being forced out of the game early in the second half due to what appeared to be a rolled ankle, Ivisic was able to return to the game. But it's likely that the injury curtailed his 21 minutes and possibly even limited what he was able to do with them.
Even given those less-than-ideal conditions, as well as his struggles from long range (1 for 6 on 3-pointers), Ivisic still put up an impressive double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, while tacking on two assists.
Ahead of Friday’s home game against SIU-Edwardsville (7 p.m. CT, Peacock), Illini coach Brad Underwood had thoughts about how to fully unlock Ivisic’s game:
“He’s been one of our best 3-point shooters, statistically throughout practice," Underwood said of Ivisic. "If he gets six of them, 10 of them, 12 of them, I’m all in.”
Not only has Ivisic proven his shooting ability in practice to Underwood and his teammates, but he has other in-game numbers to back it up.
Last season in the Adriatic League (where Ivisic spent the past three years), he knocked down 42.3 percent of his 3s, albeit on a limited number of attempts (1.2 per game).
In an exhibition loss to No. 24 Ole Miss last week, Ivisic went 2 for 3 from distance. And even the six attempts on Monday showed confidence – his own and those around him – in his stroke, which is certainly a clean one.
It could add an important dimension to the Illini offense, even when Ivisic isn't launching it himself. Underwood has mentioned more than once the appeal of spacing Ivisic, forcing opposing bigs to guard him outside and creating more space for cutters and offensive flow.
And that leverages yet another aspect of Ivisic's game:
“The thing Tommy does is, he can elevate with passing," Underwood said. "[In the post] against double teams, he had a couple nice assists and nice passes [against EIU]. His versatility on that end is a tremendous plus.”
Yet another player on this year’s roster with intriguing upside. If Ivisic’s jumper starts to fall with more consistency, Illinois' already-explosive offensive becomes fully weaponized.