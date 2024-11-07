10 Key Storylines to Follow for Illinois Basketball's 2024-25 Season
Illinois has to be considered among the most intriguing college basketball teams in the country as the 2024-25 season begins in earnest. It's time to consider the wide, wide world of possibilities for this club – and the top storylines that will dictate how its reality ultimately unfolds.
The joys (and peril) of youth
It's the question for Illinois this season, yeah? Would the Illini have been better off if Coleman Hawkins, Dain Dainja and Luke Goode, for instance, had all stuck around for their final seasons in Champaign? We'll never know. But we can confirm that this is Underwood's best recruiting class yet, and he made sure to hedge against the readiness of his freshman with experienced plug-and-chug transfers such as Ben Humrichous and Kylan Boswell. Did he get the blend just right?
Will the defense come together in time?
This has been Underwood's chief offseason concern, mostly as it pertains to the limited time he expects to have with this group. Humrichous is the only Illini whose eligibility runs out after the season, but it would be naive not to expect more roster shuffling again next year. Worst case, a mixture of mollycoddled recruits and hired guns is a recipe for defensive disaster. But Underwood, who swears he recruits character, may just have a special group for this go-round.
Will one ball be enough?
The #EverydayGuys stuff sells to the homers, and for now the Illini are saying all the right things about playing for one another and rowing in the same direction. But that's easy when you're 1-0 and everyone is eating. Let's see the reaction after Illinois' first back-to-back losses. (Don't pretend it isn't likely.) Ego and athletics go hand in hand. Now throw in NBA aspirations, NIL and a roster full of young dudes who, until a few months ago, had zero investment in one another. It'll be interesting to see if it'll be all eyes on the prize or every man for himself.
The gauntlet
The Big Ten is down, but can Illinois even white-knuckle it until the opening of the conference slate? The Illini have the 14th-toughest strength of schedule (according to ESPN analytics), and are scheduled to face No. 2 Alabama, No. 12 Tennessee and No. 16 Arkansas all before Christmas, with a big February showcase to come at Madison Square Garden against No. 7 Duke. Underwood's instincts may be right – get this team battle-tested quickly because it may only get one run together – but we'll know soon enough if he bit off more than the Illini can yet chew.
Portal hunting
There's no getting around it: The transfer portal is fast becoming college basketball's version of free agency, which many purists detest. That's fine – everyone is entitled to their opinion. Now get with the program, gramps. Forget what you know about "amateurism" and embrace a system that (rightly) gives players the same freedom of movement as their much-higher-paid coaches. If the season is a success – and perhaps even if not – there won't be any going back for Underwood. The future will be portal or bust for the Illini.
Ty Rodgers' destination
Here's the dark side of the portal. After embracing a leadership role and working his ass off in the offseason to correct his one weakness (albeit a glaring one), Rodgers had a heart-to-heart with Underwood on Monday and chose to redshirt the season. The concern for many is that, like others who have been in his shoes (including former Illini Sencire Harris last season), Rodgers will bail. But would it be more of a bummer to watch him leave Champaign for a better opportunity or play sparingly off the Illini bench? In any case, Rodgers himself won't be a distraction. For the opener, he could be seen seated with the team, fully engaged and cheering on his teammates.
One-and-done?
Yes, the talent level of Underwood's freshman class is interstellar, but what good is it if the NBA comes calling next spring and breaks up the band? A few thoughts: If even one Illini freshman moves on because they are a projected first-round pick (but especially if it's more), it probably means Illinois had a damn fine season. We've even seen younger teams win championships. Moreover, that sort of success gets the attention of future recruits. And that, Underwood figures, is how you keep giving your program a chance at a national title year after year. Let's see if he's on to something.
Contending in the Big Ten
Even for those who disagree with Illinois' roster-building approach, you have to admit: Underwood's timing is impeccable. Purdue lost the Big Ten Player of the Year in Zach Edey, most college basketball fans outside West Lafeyette would struggle to name a returner, and yet the Boilermakers are still considered conference favorites. Indiana and UCLA have talent, Michigan State has Tom Izzo, and Rutgers have a pair of stud freshmen who could shake things up, but the Big Ten is anybody's ball game. That includes the Illini.
The Elite Eight as a watermark
Although UConn has won the title each of the past two years, no other team has made it to back-to-back Final Fours since North Carolina in 2016 and 2017. Also, blue bloods Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State and the Tar Heels have all been sent home before the season's last weekend each of the past two years. Increasingly, current success in college basketball is a poor predictor of future success. So you could argue that, based on last year's results, the Illini could get bounced in the first round this season. You could also rationalize, for the same reason, that could blow right past the Elite Eight. And that sort of spectrum of possibility actually sounds about right. Which brings us to ...
Can Illinois win a national championship?
Are the Illini young? Yes. Have they spent much time playing together? Relative to other contenders, absolutely not. But most Division I newcomers, teenagers or not, have played under bright lights and faced intense pressure before they ever set foot on campus. Plus, we've seen too many Florida Atlantics, Wichita States and VCUs for us to know that, in today's game, sometimes a healthy dose of skill, a shot of luck and a wheelbarrow full of, uh, belief can send nearly any team on an NCAA Tournament heater. If these Illini gel before February's end, there's no point in capping their ceiling.