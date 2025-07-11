Top Five Big Ten Rookies to Watch in NBA Summer League
The Big Ten produced 10 NBA draft picks in 2025, while numerous former players from the conference signed NBA Summer League contracts. Although thereare plenty more Big Ten alums to keep an eye on, here are five worthy of special attention this summer:
Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz (Rutgers)
Dubbed by many as the best “tough shot-maker” in this NBA draft class, Bailey is the definition of a bucket-getter, and he's a joy to watch when he gets deep into his bag. That said, the former Rutgers forward is prone to forcing things at times – evident in his 3-for-13 showing from the field (eight points) in his NBA Summer League debut. But when Bailey gets it going, he can go on heaters such as his 18-point performance in his second Summer League outing.
Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans (Maryland)
A 6-foot-10 big with a crafty handle and nimble feet, Queen is too shifty for frontcourt defenders and too strong for smaller opponents. Although he’s not exactly a jump-out-of-the-gym athlete, Queen keeps defenders on their toes. The former Maryland Terrapin put up an impressive double-double (13 points and 10 rebounds) in his Summer League debut – including a nasty between-the-legs crossover.
Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs (Rutgers)
Similar to ex-Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey, Harper is a walking bucket. At the rim, step-backs, catch-and-shoots – you name it, he's got it. Although a Harper-Stephon Castle backcourt would have been a sight to behold (Castle isn’t on the Spurs’ Summer League roster), Harper grabbing the reins for himself and getting the opportunity to work out some early kinks will certainly have its benefits. After missing the California Classic (the Spurs’ first three games of summer play) because of a minor groin injury, Harper will reportedly make his debut Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.
Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic (Michigan State)
Richardson, a bouncy, high-IQ guard, will be an interesting fit at the next level. After measuring just under 6-foot-1 barefoot and weighing in at a slim 178 pounds at the NBA Combine, Richardson – who has a game more suited to play off the ball – would seem poised to initially struggle in the pros. But with his understanding of driving angles, his ability to relocate as a shooter and dive as a cutter, and his knack for putting himself in positions to make an impact on both ends, the tough-nosed Richardson is just as likely to fill up the stat sheet right away.
Kasparas Jakucionis, Miami Heat (Illinois)
There's no getting around it: Jakucionis, a 6-foot-6 playmaking savant, has been something of a mess through three games. During his three outings in the California Classic, Jakucionis went a cringey 1-for-15 from the field – and he wasn’t much better as a facilitator (six assists to 12 turnovers). But with each passing game, Jakucionis appears to get a step closer to processing and breaking down NBA defenses. Expect his flashy dimes and filthy step-backs to be showcased regularly before the NBA Summer League concludes.